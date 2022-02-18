Sponsored Content
After the African Union Summit: Austria Provides €5 Million in Total to Alleviate Migration Pressure
Sponsored Content
Following the 6th European Union - African Union Summit, Austria announced that it would provide € 5 million in humanitarian aid to Ethiopia, South Sudan, and Tunisia. Read about Austria's efforts to alleviate some of the migration pressure caused by conflicts in Africa.
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer: "Europe is directly affected by developments in Africa and therefore has a geostrategic interest in security and stability on the neighboring continent." / Picture: © EU European Union
At the Sixth European Union - African Union (EU-AU) Summit, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell made it very clear that the EU’s relationship with Africa is of the highest priority.
“We are the Africans’ best friends. The biggest investor, the biggest helper, the biggest trade partner. And we have a lot to work with Africa because African problems are our problems,” he said.
Amongst the many topics discussed at the summit, migration was of major importance to the Austrian government.…
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
EU - African Union Summit as Driver for Strengthened Economic Partnership between African Countries and Austria (February 15)
Which Migration Issues to Watch for in 2022 (January 31)
Sponsored Content
Read More
UNOCHA United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, UNHCR United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Sudan, Tunisia, South Sudan, Refugees, North Africa, Migration, Libya, Karl Nehammer, Josep Borrell, IOM International Organization for Migration, Immigration, ICRC International Committee of the Red Cross, Humanitarian Aid, EU European Union, European Union - African Union Summit, Ethiopia, EC European Commission, Council of the European Union, Chad, Brussels, BMEIA Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs, Austrian Development Cooperation, Auslandskatastrophenfonds - Foreign Disaster Fund, African Union, Africa, WFP World Food Programme
Featured