Sponsored Content
EU - African Union Summit as Driver for Strengthened Economic Partnership between African Countries and Austria
Sponsored Content
Austria plans to use the upcoming European Union - African Union Summit as a means to strengthen the economic partnership between African countries and Austria. Read more about Austria's plans for strengthening cooperation with Africa.
Austrian Economics Minister Margarete Schramböck: "Africa is a continent with a lot of economic potential and opportunities. Deeper cooperation between the European Union and Africa is long overdue." / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Martin23230 / CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)
An informal meeting of the European Union Trade Council recently took place in Marseille, France.
The focus of the consultations was the realignment and deepening of trade and investment relations between the EU and Africa.
The meeting also served to prepare for the European Union-African Union Summit to be held in Brussels on February 17-18, 2022.…
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Which Migration Issues to Watch for in 2022 (January 31)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Vaccines, Sustainability, Senegal, Moussa Faki, Margarete Schramboeck, Macky Sall, Infrastructure, Foreign Trade, European Union - African Union Summit, EU European Union, Energy Policy, Energy Industry, EEAS - European External Action Service, Economy, Economic Policy, Digitisation, Development, Council of the European Union, Climate Change, China, BMDW Federal Ministry for Digital and Economic Affairs, AU - African Union, Africa
Featured