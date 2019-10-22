A New Age for Vienna Tourism

With the slogan "Shaping Vienna", the City of Vienna is completely redefining the phenomenon of travel and its effects on the destination, aiming at sustainable development and balancing the needs of locals and visitors. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / leonhard.konitsch [CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)]

With the slogan "Shaping Vienna", the City of Vienna is completely redefining the phenomenon of travel and its effects on the destination, aiming at sustainable development and balancing the needs of locals and visitors.

The focus is on added value for the city, its inhabitants and businesses.

By 2025 (starting from 2018) the following should be achieved:

Contribution of tourism to Vienna's GDP rises from 4 to 6 billion euros

Accommodation turnover rises from 900 million to 1.5 billion euros

Satisfaction of guests remains high: 9/10 would recommend Vienna to others

Tourism attitude remains at top level: 9/10 Viennese stand behind tourism

Number of eco-labelled Viennese tourism businesses doubles from 112 to 224

Share by train (21%) and by car (26%) arrival turns around

In just a few decades, tourism has developed into a major economic sector.

In Vienna it stands for 4 billion euros annually in added value, 90,000 jobs, top infrastructure and an artistic and cultural life that is internationally unparalleled.

Since 1990, arrivals in Vienna's accommodation facilities have increased by more than 150% to 7.5 million visitors in 2018.

"Vienna is increasingly in demand as a tourist destination and we continue to commit ourselves to growth, but not at any price.

Vienna's new Visitor Economy Strategy fits seamlessly into the city's existing strategies and stands for a fresh approach and sustainable development that does not undermine the foundations of success, but is in harmony with the city's goals and the needs of the people living here.

The central question for the coming years is therefore not what our city can do for tourism, but to focus on what tourism can do for our city", Vienna's Mayor Michael Ludwig explains the approach of the Vienna Visitor Economy Strategy 2025.

Visitor Economy: Blueprint for sustainable tourism growth

The basic idea of the Visitor Economy goes far beyond the traditional concept of tourism: it opens the view for the diversity of the guests and the numerous "temporary Viennese" who make the city the centre of their lives for the duration of their stay. Visitors include all guests who live, work or study here, shop or stroll, use cultural or leisure facilities, do business or attend conferences. They bring in economic effects, an outside view and a variety of influences, ideas and competences. In this way, they make an active contribution to the quality of life, stay and experience in the city - for the benefit of residents, other visitors and companies in Vienna.

Collaborative approach as key to success

"Nine out of ten Viennese regularly state that they have a positive attitude towards tourism. This allows them to take new paths from a position of strength and broad acceptance. Growth, prosperity and prosperity do not exist, we have to work hard for them - with a clear awareness of the challenges ahead and a common direction for all actors in the Visitor Economy ecosystem," explains Peter Hanke, City Councillor for Finance, Economics, Digitisation and International Affairs and President of the Vienna Tourist Board.

"Not only the Visitor Economy's approach, but also the integration of the Viennese tourism philosophy as well as numerous stakeholders into the strategy process represent a completely new management approach that is also internationally unparalleled," says Hanke. In addition to stakeholders from the tourism industry and the conference industry, district managers, urban and real estate developers, retailers, mobility providers and universities were also involved in the development of the strategy as representatives of the Visitor Economy ecosystem. In addition, an international advisory board of experts provided a look beyond the horizon. "Vienna's Visitor Economy Strategy 2025 was developed in a 12-month stakeholder process under the auspices of the Vienna Tourist Board. In a total of 21 strategy development formats, we have developed a holistic, coherent picture of how Vienna as a destination should develop in the coming years - for which I would like to thank all those involved," said Hanke.

Farewell to pure overnight goals

"The key objective of our strategy is: Visitor Economy should create added value. For the companies of the ecosystem - we are talking about 'business added value' here - as well as for the city and its inhabitants, i.e. 'city added value'", explains tourism director Norbert Kettner. In marketing, it is still important to appeal to audiences who are interested in Vienna's premium offers and whose behaviour fits in well with the city. Compared to earlier strategies, there is no longer a quantitative goal for overnight stays, although Vienna's success depends on stable demand (development). In three fields of action ("Place Making & Place Marketing", "Meeting Destination Vienna" and "Smart Solutions"), WienTourismus, together with the City of Vienna and all partners in the Visitor Economy ecosystem, intends to take concrete steps towards achieving its goals.