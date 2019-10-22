Strategic Objectives of the Vienna Visitor Economy Strategy 2025: Premium, Cosmopolitan, Digital

New age in tourism: City of Vienna presents Visitor Economy Strategy 2025. / Picture: © Magistrat der Stadt Wien / PID / David Bohmann

Six target indicators to measure success

Strategic goals require measurability and benchmarks - to develop a sensor for balance is a prerequisite for being able to act on the basis of facts and to make progress visible:

1) Direct and indirect added value effects of tourism in Vienna should increase by 50% from around 4 billion euros (2018) to 6 billion euros by 2025.

2) The net overnight turnover of Vienna's accommodation establishments, the core sector of the Visitor Economy, is to rise by two thirds from just under 900 million euros (2018) to 1.5 billion euros by 2025.

3) The quality of the guests' experience remains high: currently 9 out of 10 visitors would recommend Vienna as a destination. This high proportion is to be maintained.

4) At the same time, 9 out of 10 Viennese are convinced that tourism is good for Vienna. This considerable tourism attitude of the population is a central benchmark and should be maintained despite a quantitative increase in the number of visitors.

5) The number of businesses in the tourism and leisure industry in Vienna certified with the Austrian Eco-label as sustainable will double from 112 (2018) to 224.

6) Arrival by environmentally friendly means of transport, especially from local markets: By 2025, the ratio of people travelling by car (currently 26%) and by train (21%) is to be reversed.

New role for the Vienna Tourist Board: Networker, curator and sometimes "spoilsport".

"The role of tourism associations has changed dramatically globally," explains Kettner. "We are no longer just a destination marketing agency: we are fulfilling a networking and curatorial role in order to develop the destination together with all the players in the city in a high-quality manner and set impulses. Destination management is one of our core competencies, as is targeted addressing of the travel public."

We must therefore also take on the role of "spoilsport" where particular interests are contrary to the common good. Vienna is known for promoting innovation and entrepreneurship. But where developments massively contradict economic, ecological or social sustainability, clear rules and intervention are also needed. Vienna Tourism will play a constructive role in shaping the framework conditions here, because our city is a precious commodity that must be handled with care," emphasises Kettner.

Regional concept for decentralised districts The visualisation of new, exciting destinations within the destination should create additional attractions and spread the positive effects of the Visitor Economy better in the city. "More than 50% of Vienna's guests were already in the city, a quarter of them come every year - an opportunity to make new experience areas outside the tourism core zone visible and to spread the added value more evenly across the city's squares. The Vienna Tourist Board will develop a marketing concept for central and decentralised city districts that will incorporate creative impulses, public and private initiatives and create a frequency where people and companies want to profit additionally," said Kettner.

Future projects with hotspot potential: event hall, bus station, Danube bank Particular importance is attached to new urban hotspots such as event halls and bus terminals or the banks of the Danube and Danube Canal. The efforts of the hotel industry to function as a quarter meeting point will also be taken into account. Vienna as a film location should also set the scene for previously little-known facets of the city, attracting international productions from film and TV to streaming platforms.

Meetings as a muscle for location development Vienna's meeting industry is the showpiece segment of the Visitor Economy. Already today, it provides for every eighth overnight stay in the city; congress participants spend around 540 euros a day in the destination, twice as much as the average of all Vienna visitors. In future, conferences are to become even more of a lever for the international visibility, competitiveness and development of Vienna as a business location. In close coordination with the location strategy "Vienna 2030 - Economy and Innovation", which is in the final preparation phase, strategic focusing and an in-depth analysis of existing potentials in the conference segment should create additional development opportunities.

New brand "Meeting Destination Vienna "With the newly accentuated brand 'Meeting Destination Vienna', we are now positioning Vienna even more effectively as a destination for congresses and corporate events on the world market," says Kettner. The Austria Center Vienna and the Messe Wien location are of prominent importance due to the demand for a continuous quality upgrade. Services to support international company organisers and associations, for example in coping with requirements or interfaces to local actors from business and science, are intended to further expand Vienna's pioneering role in the global meeting industry.

No cooperation with mass tourism "Mass tourism organizes itself. Every guest who visits Vienna is dear and dear to us - but offers that bring unchecked mass tourism with them and are contrary to tourism compatibility will neither promote nor market Vienna in the future," explains Kettner. "In the future, we will focus our marketing activities even more closely on those core target groups that meet the premium standards of our Visitor Economy strategy, such as the meeting industry, luxury travellers and the LGBT target group. Art and culture will remain the central direct and indirect leitmotif of our marketing activities. Formats that have been learned are all the more subject to scrutiny," Kettner announces, for example, that he will not be participating in the International Tourism Exchange (ITB) in Berlin in the future.

Defending quality in public space Public space should provide quality space for stay, movement and encounters. "The common good must take precedence over individual traffic, overflowing street sales, or overflowing stalls," Kettner quotes from a recent survey of the Viennese population's attitude to tourism: 58% of Viennese people were in favour of regulating overflowing street sales, 54% in favour of regulating souvenir stalls. "The amendment to the Usage Tax Act, which introduces new rules for sellers disguised as Mozart in Vienna's city centre, was a decision that fully reflects the Visitor Economy Strategy. I would like to express my sincere thanks to the responsible actors in the city for their forward-looking implementation," explains Kettner.

Positioning Vienna as a night jet hub Vienna's Visitor Economy also stands for the careful use of natural resources and smart solutions to preserve the quality of life for present and future generations. Under the title "Rail Service Development", the share of passengers coming to Vienna by train is to be increased and Vienna positioned as a night jet hub, among other things through cooperation with the railway: By 2025 the ratio of people travelling by car (currently 26%) and by train (21%) is to be reversed.

Focus on long-haul connections and network carriers As part of their "Air Service Development" agreement, Vienna Tourism and Vienna International Airport have been pioneering new direct flights from major cities around the world to Vienna since 2016. "Smart Air Service Development" means the reorientation of long-standing cooperation with a primary focus on long-haul connections and cooperation with "legacy carriers" whose strong network strengthens Vienna as an air traffic location.

Smart traffic solutions Technology-supported control of coaches and shuttle buses in the city should avoid overloads at peak times. For (short) transfers, e.g. of cruise passengers, ecologically compatible means of transport should be promoted in dialogue with those responsible. Quality control and training for taxi and rental car drivers as well as an Öffi-Ticket specially tailored to congress, trade fair and meeting guests are further fields of activity in the mobility sector.

ViennaTourism flies CO2-neutral Ecological responsibility is also to be perceived as a benchmark with the Global Destination Sustainability Index - among others, Barcelona, Vienna's long-standing cooperation partner in the congress sector, also participates in this index. The certification of Viennese businesses with the Austrian Eco-label, the classification of hotels on the basis of sustainability criteria and Green Meetings in the conference sector are further central fields of activity. The Vienna Tourist Board itself is also making its mark: In future, CO2 emissions from business trips by plane will be offset by Climate Austria.

Setting international standards Last but not least, the integration of the principle of the Sharing Economy under the aspects of fairness and clear rules of the game is the working field of the Visitor Economy. "In this area, Vienna created legal framework conditions at an early stage in the area of platform rental, for example with the amendment to the Vienna Tourism Promotion Act or the building regulations, and is thus one of the international pioneers. At the same time, I am looking forward to the prospect of a nationwide registration obligation for Airbnb and Co," said Kettner. He also wants to push ahead with international standards, such as payment options. "We are currently working on the integration of the Chinese payment services WeChat and Ali-Pay for our Tourist Information," explains Kettner.

Premium. Cosmopolitan. Digital All measures of the Visitor Economy Strategy 2025 are based on central values that further develop the leitmotif of the Tourism Strategy 2020 "Global. Smart. Premium".

Premium: Vienna focuses on premium quality. Not only as a trademark, but also as a mission to continuously invest in it and to commit oneself to it. Premium quality is a key to sustainable development: the city attracts people who value quality and high standards. As a rule, this results in respectful interaction with the city, a high level of satisfaction and a willingness to integrate into the city.

Cosmopolitan: As a cosmopolitan city, Vienna focuses on cosmopolitanism, diversity and tolerance. Cosmopolitan Vienna stands for internationality, and sees diversity, different language skills and cultural backgrounds of its inhabitants as its strength. This makes Vienna attractive for visitors, who in turn contribute to the diversity of the city.

Digital: Vienna becomes the capital of digitisation. Digital data allows us to gain an idea of how the city is used and to see where obstacles arise - an essential prerequisite for extending the Visitor Economy to the entire city, defusing stress situations and combining offers. Digitalisation must remain cultural technology and benefit people in the sense of "digital humanism": low-threshold and user-friendly, never as an end in itself.

We are all Visitor Economy! WienTourismus initiated and coordinated the Visitor Economy Strategy 2025 process and will play a central role in its implementation. Like the other actors of the Vienna Visitor Economy ecosystem, it will be active once in a responsible role, then again in an advisory or supporting role. "The diversity of the fields of action clearly shows that success will only be possible through the cooperation and dialogue of all players in the destination Vienna, beyond the city and Vienna Tourism. The Vienna Tourist Board will continue to offer platforms for exchange, reflection and development in the coming years, so that we can achieve our ambitious goals," Kettner announced.