Sponsored
Article Tools

International Congress Guests Love Vienna

Published: July 29, 2019; 16:37 · (Vindobona)

Vienna is the second most important destination for international congresses after Paris. The Austria Center Vienna profits from this in a unique way and last year brought about 116,000 international visitors to Vienna inducing an economic impact of half a billion euros.

Last year was the most successful year in Austria Center Vienna’s history. / Picture: © IAKW - Internationales Amtssitz- und Konferenzzentrum Wien AG (ACV - Austria Center Vienna) / www.pov.at

Vienna is one of the leading destinations for international congresses – Paris was the only city in the world to host more large-scale events in 2018.

Austria’s largest congress centre posted a record year for the third time in succession in 2018.

The 136,000 international participants who attended events at the venue last year…

This article includes a total of 326 words.

or Log In

Fast News Search
Read More
Susanne Baumann Soellner, ACV Austria Center Vienna, Tourism Industry, Congresses, Congress Industry, Paris
Featured
Updated Directory of Foreign Ambassadors in Austria 2019
List of National Days of the home countries of all foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter