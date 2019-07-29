Sponsored
International Congress Guests Love Vienna
Published: July 29, 2019; 16:37 · (Vindobona)
Vienna is the second most important destination for international congresses after Paris. The Austria Center Vienna profits from this in a unique way and last year brought about 116,000 international visitors to Vienna inducing an economic impact of half a billion euros.
Last year was the most successful year in Austria Center Vienna's history. / Picture: © IAKW - Internationales Amtssitz- und Konferenzzentrum Wien AG (ACV - Austria Center Vienna) / www.pov.at
Vienna is one of the leading destinations for international congresses – Paris was the only city in the world to host more large-scale events in 2018.
Austria’s largest congress centre posted a record year for the third time in succession in 2018.
The 136,000 international participants who attended events at the venue last year…
