Conference Metropolis Vienna on the Rise

"More than 100 hotels, or about a quarter of the total, have conference facilities." Markus Grießler, head of the tourism and leisure industry division at WK Wien. (picture: ACV Austria Center Vienna) / Picture: © IAKW - Internationales Amtssitz- und Konferenzzentrum Wien AG (ACV - Austria Center Vienna) / Ludwig Schedl

Vienna's conference industry is booming, what makes Vienna so unique as a meeting metropolis?

Christian Woronka, Head of the Vienna Convention Bureau - it acquires conferences and meetings worldwide, is convinced: "Vienna is known worldwide for its hospitality, premium service quality and first-class infrastructure. In addition, there are assets such as innovative character, internationality and modernity". Vienna is experienced by the conference guests as "smart and convenient" - as a compact city with short distances, lots of greenery and a high standard of sustainability.

Dieter Fenz, General Manager of the Vienna Marriott Hotel, is convinced that Vienna's reliability as a partner for the conference industry is another major advantage. "In addition, Vienna is ideally accessible and well connected, is located in the middle of Europe and offers a unique price-performance ratio compared to other cities".

Accordingly, Vienna has been one of the world's leading meeting destinations for decades in international rankings. The figures for 2018 also speak for themselves. Never before have congresses, corporate events and incentives generated so much added value (1.2 billion euros), participants (631,000) and overnight stays (1.9 million) as in 2018.

Annual Radiology Congress

The ESR (European Society of Radiology), whose annual meeting has taken place in Vienna since 1991, is also convinced of this uniqueness. "At the 25th Radiology Congress 2019 at the end of February we had 30,000 participants from 133 countries on five days," says David Zizka, ESR spokesman. Organizers and participants appreciate Vienna's good connections to the international flight network and the short distances within the city. "We have our own cultural stand at the Austria Center Vienna, which informs our guests about Vienna's cultural offerings, as well as an information stand with Vienna's diverse gastronomic offerings.

Walter Straßer, spokesman for the Vienna Tourist Board, knows that the offers that are popular are those that are used. "According to a study, three quarters of conference participants use a personally initiated leisure or cultural offer.

Markus Grießler, Chairman of the Tourism and Leisure Division of the Vienna Chamber of Commerce, says that it is precisely because entertainment is so important for conferences that the range of events on offer must be able to keep up with the volume of conferences. "For this we need an event board that takes care of the acquisition and support of new events for Vienna".

No matter for which event, Vienna offers a versatile meeting infrastructure. In addition to three major congress centres - Austria Center Vienna (ACV), Hofburg Vienna and Messe Wien - there are around 150 other event locations. International congresses remain the "cashcows" among the events, accounting for 21 percent of the total conference volume.

Offers for conference participants

"The Austria Center Vienna (ACV) has increasingly focused on international congresses, with only four in 2013 and 18 in 2018," explains ACV Director Susanne Baumann-Söllner.

According to Benedikt Binder-Krieglstein, CEO of Messe Wien, the top priority of Reed Exhibitions Austria is to adapt to the needs of its guests: "Our 70,000 square metres are flexibly designed for every use, which is an enormous advantage in international competition to be able to react so flexibly to customer wishes.