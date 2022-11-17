Weekly Briefing: News From Austria's Diplomacy

More+ ♦ Published: Yesterday; 23:49 ♦ (Vindobona)

The Find out more about this week's developments. Austria is making an effort to combat the climate crisis. Austria's foreign policy awards prizes in the arts, culture and science. Read about the latest developments in diplomacy in Vienna and Austria.

Take five minutes to catch up on this week’s essential news! / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Filip Nohe [CC BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5/deed.de)], modified and edited

Climate Crisis

Nuclear technologies and applications should be safely researched under international supervision. In Seibersdorf, Austria, the International Atomic Energy Agency maintains eight nuclear applications laboratories.

The World Climate Conference in Sharm el-Sheikh is being held these weeks. Meanwhile, the environmental protection organization World Wide Fund For Nature is calling on the Austrian federal government to apply for a "Vienna Climate Conference 2026".

A geothermal plant, Vienna's first, is to supply 20,000 households with emission-free district heating. Wien Energie wants to set a milestone toward a climate-neutral city by 2026. An important milestone on the path to a climate-neutral major city is the use of deep geothermal energy. Wien Energie has now presented the concrete plans for this at a press conference with Peter Hanke, City Councillor for Economic Affairs.

More green in a densely built-up area as a climate-friendly recreational oasis for people and animals is what every city needs. With the "Wiener Wäldchen", a pilot project is being launched in Stefan Weber Park on the border between the 5th and 12th districts, a "mini forest" in the urban area.

Awards

The Austrian Federal Ministry of Education, Science and Research, in cooperation with the Institute for the Danube Region and Central Europe, honored scientific talents from the countries of the Danube Region for the ninth time this year. The Danubius Award 2022, Mid-Career Award and Danubius Young Scientist Awards were presented to 13 emerging researchers from the Danube region awarded in Maribor.

The State Prize Innovation 2022 from the Austrian Ministry of Labor and Economy goes to the Lower Austrian company DSM Austria GmbH. With their innovation, they make an important contribution to the safe and healthy nutrition of animals and humans.

For the tenth time the winners of the international photo competition "Global Peace Photo Award" were awarded the Alfred Fried Peace Medal in the Austrian Parliament. The Indian photographer, Sourav Das, wins with a picture from his reportage "A Small yet Great Victory Over the Pandemic".

Russo-Ukrainian War

According to current knowledge, a misguided Ukrainian missile was the cause of the impact in Poland. Austria's Chancellor Nehammer calls for prudence as the "order of the day,", especially in times of war, and condemns the large-scale Russian missile attack on Ukrainian civilian facilities.

Diplomacy in Vienna and the World

Austria's Minister of Education, Science and Research Martin Polaschek presents the future strategy of Austrian schools abroad during his working visit to Albania. During his visit to the Austrian school abroad in Shkodra, the Minister of Education emphasizes the potential of these schools, especially about the demand for skilled workers in Austria, and announces a reorientation of the schools.

AUTCON, the Austrian police contingent in the border region of Hungary with Serbia, supports the Hungarian police with 70 police officers in the fight against cross-border crime.

The new three-year program of the Austrian development policy from 2022 to 2024 was adopted. According to the government, the three-year program aims to open up sustainable life prospects for people in partner countries by creating an environment of social and political stability on the ground and sustainable development in line with the 2030 Agenda.

Economic Developments and Business

The security staff at Vienna Airport has announced a works meeting for Tuesday starting at 9:00 am. The works council and the union are thus emphasizing their demand for higher wages. Walter Burianek, head of the works council, expects a high turnout, and passenger handling is likely to come to a standstill.

Balkans

Young people in the Western Balkans should be given a perspective, which is why the Western Balkans Youth Summit was held in Vienna at the Austrian Federal Chancellery. For the Austrian hosts, it is clear that the European Union is not complete without the Western Balkans.

Culture

For the 12th time this year, in parallel with other European countries, the "European Theater Night" will be held again in Austria on Saturday, November 19. After two years of corona-related restrictions, the event will be continued again this year with more than 50 program points in Austria.

GANYMED returns in May 2023 to Vienna. The GANYMED BRIDGE is the name of the new production by director Jacqueline Kornmüller, with which the successful project would like to dare to build a bridge between culture and nature for the first time and connect the Art History Museum with the Natural History Museum.

What Else Happened This Week?

Around eight billion people currently live on earth. According to the UN, this figure will rise to around ten billion by the end of the century. According to the latest forecasts, the trend in Europe and Austria is different.


Copyright © Vindobona. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from Vindobona and redistribute by email or post to the web.
Fast News Search
Related News
Vienna Plants First "Mini Forest" in the City Area (Yesterday)
Possible Delay at Vienna Airport due to Works Meeting of Security Personnel (Yesterday)
Indian Photographer Receives Global Peace Photo Award 2022 (November 16)
Austria Awards State Prize for Innovation (November 16)
Austria's Chancellor Nehammer on Missile Strike in Poland (November 16)
Austrian Government Adopts New Three-Year Program for Development Policy (November 16)
Austrian-Hungarian Cooperation on the EU External Border (November 15)
How Austria's Population is Developing (November 15)
Vienna Plans to Build its First Geothermal Plant by 2026 (November 14)
Austria's Schools Abroad to Meet the Demand for Skilled Workers (November 14)
Ganymed Bridge 2023 Between Art History and Natural History Museum in Vienna (November 14)
European Theatre Night 2022 in Austria (November 14)
Austrian Ministry of Research Danubius Awards 2022 (November 13)
WWF Austria Demands Climate Conference 2026 in Vienna (November 13)
Western Balkans Youth Summit 2022 Held in Vienna (November 13)
What are the Seibersdorf Laboratories? (August 23)
Read More
Western Balkans Youth Summit, Western Balkans, VIAS Vienna International Airport Security Services, VIA Vienna International Airport, Serbia, Seibersdorf, Russo-Ukrainian War, Migration, Martin Polaschek, Martin Kocher, Karl Nehammer, IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency, Immigration, Hungary, Global Peace Photo Awards, Ganymed Bridge, Danubius Awards, Climate Protection, BMI - Ministry of the Interior - Bundesministerium fuer Inneres, Climate Crisis, Climate Change, City of Vienna, BMK - Federal Ministry for Climate Action Environment Energy Mobility Innovation Technology, BMBWF - Ministry of Education - Bundesministerium fuer Bildung Wissenschaft und Forschung, BMAW - Austrian Federal Ministry of Labour and Economy, Balkans, Albania, Abu Dhabi International Airport
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter