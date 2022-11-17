Weekly Briefing: News From Austria's Diplomacy

Take five minutes to catch up on this week’s essential news! / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Filip Nohe [CC BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5/deed.de)], modified and edited

Climate Crisis

Nuclear technologies and applications should be safely researched under international supervision. In Seibersdorf, Austria, the International Atomic Energy Agency maintains eight nuclear applications laboratories.

The World Climate Conference in Sharm el-Sheikh is being held these weeks. Meanwhile, the environmental protection organization World Wide Fund For Nature is calling on the Austrian federal government to apply for a "Vienna Climate Conference 2026".

A geothermal plant, Vienna's first, is to supply 20,000 households with emission-free district heating. Wien Energie wants to set a milestone toward a climate-neutral city by 2026. An important milestone on the path to a climate-neutral major city is the use of deep geothermal energy. Wien Energie has now presented the concrete plans for this at a press conference with Peter Hanke, City Councillor for Economic Affairs.

More green in a densely built-up area as a climate-friendly recreational oasis for people and animals is what every city needs. With the "Wiener Wäldchen", a pilot project is being launched in Stefan Weber Park on the border between the 5th and 12th districts, a "mini forest" in the urban area.

Awards

The Austrian Federal Ministry of Education, Science and Research, in cooperation with the Institute for the Danube Region and Central Europe, honored scientific talents from the countries of the Danube Region for the ninth time this year. The Danubius Award 2022, Mid-Career Award and Danubius Young Scientist Awards were presented to 13 emerging researchers from the Danube region awarded in Maribor.

The State Prize Innovation 2022 from the Austrian Ministry of Labor and Economy goes to the Lower Austrian company DSM Austria GmbH. With their innovation, they make an important contribution to the safe and healthy nutrition of animals and humans.

For the tenth time the winners of the international photo competition "Global Peace Photo Award" were awarded the Alfred Fried Peace Medal in the Austrian Parliament. The Indian photographer, Sourav Das, wins with a picture from his reportage "A Small yet Great Victory Over the Pandemic".

Russo-Ukrainian War

According to current knowledge, a misguided Ukrainian missile was the cause of the impact in Poland. Austria's Chancellor Nehammer calls for prudence as the "order of the day,", especially in times of war, and condemns the large-scale Russian missile attack on Ukrainian civilian facilities.

Diplomacy in Vienna and the World

Austria's Minister of Education, Science and Research Martin Polaschek presents the future strategy of Austrian schools abroad during his working visit to Albania. During his visit to the Austrian school abroad in Shkodra, the Minister of Education emphasizes the potential of these schools, especially about the demand for skilled workers in Austria, and announces a reorientation of the schools.

AUTCON, the Austrian police contingent in the border region of Hungary with Serbia, supports the Hungarian police with 70 police officers in the fight against cross-border crime.

The new three-year program of the Austrian development policy from 2022 to 2024 was adopted. According to the government, the three-year program aims to open up sustainable life prospects for people in partner countries by creating an environment of social and political stability on the ground and sustainable development in line with the 2030 Agenda.

Economic Developments and Business

The security staff at Vienna Airport has announced a works meeting for Tuesday starting at 9:00 am. The works council and the union are thus emphasizing their demand for higher wages. Walter Burianek, head of the works council, expects a high turnout, and passenger handling is likely to come to a standstill.

Balkans

Young people in the Western Balkans should be given a perspective, which is why the Western Balkans Youth Summit was held in Vienna at the Austrian Federal Chancellery. For the Austrian hosts, it is clear that the European Union is not complete without the Western Balkans.

Culture

For the 12th time this year, in parallel with other European countries, the "European Theater Night" will be held again in Austria on Saturday, November 19. After two years of corona-related restrictions, the event will be continued again this year with more than 50 program points in Austria.

GANYMED returns in May 2023 to Vienna. The GANYMED BRIDGE is the name of the new production by director Jacqueline Kornmüller, with which the successful project would like to dare to build a bridge between culture and nature for the first time and connect the Art History Museum with the Natural History Museum.

What Else Happened This Week?

Around eight billion people currently live on earth. According to the UN, this figure will rise to around ten billion by the end of the century. According to the latest forecasts, the trend in Europe and Austria is different.



