Austria's Chancellor Nehammer on Missile Strike in Poland

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: Yesterday; 22:48 ♦ (Vindobona)

According to current knowledge, a misguided Ukrainian missile was the cause of the impact in Poland. Austria's Chancellor Nehammer calls for prudence as the "order of the day,", especially in times of war, and condemns the large-scale Russian missile attack on Ukrainian civilian facilities.

"Prudence is the order of the day, especially in times of war," declared Austria's Chancellor Nehammer. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Florian Schrötter

"Terrible news reached us last night from Poland, which not only disturbed but also shocked us. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. The current state of knowledge is that it was a misguided Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile that hit Poland, claiming two lives," Chancellor Karl Nehammer said in a statement convened at short notice in the Chancellor's Office after yesterday's impact of a missile in Poland near the Ukrainian border.

The reason for the defensive action on the part of Ukraine was air strikes by the Russian Federation, he said. According to intelligence reports, more than 130 missiles had been fired at Ukraine. "Mostly civilian facilities were attacked in the process. This is to be condemned in the strongest terms. The deliberate attack on civilian facilities is considered a war crime. The circumstances are now being fully clarified," the chancellor said. He said that what was important and right, especially yesterday in the evening hours and this morning, was that everyone reacted prudently - on the one hand by NATO as well as the respective allies and the European Union. "Prudence is the order of the day, especially in times of war," Chancellor Nehammer said.

The Ukrainian ambassador in Vienna, Vasyl Khymynets, also commented on the incident, condemning the large-scale Russian missile attack. It was the most massive airstrike on critical civilian infrastructure in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began.

The situation on the Polish-Ukrainian border remains tense and, as long as this war lasts, dangerous. "For this reason, Austria will continue to work to ensure that there is a ceasefire as soon as possible and that the war also ends," Chancellor Nehammer stated.

Federal Chancellery of Austria

Copyright © Vindobona. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from Vindobona and redistribute by email or post to the web.
Fast News Search
Related News
The 84th Anniversary of the November Pogroms in Austria (November 9)
Austria and European Security: Extended Mandate for EU Mission in Bosnia and Herzegovina (November 4)
Gas Supply Security: Austrian Chancellor Travels to the United Arab Emirates (October 29)
Read More
Vasyl Khymynets, Ukraine, Russo-Ukrainian War, Russia, Karl Nehammer, Poland, Federal Chancellery of Austria, Embassy of Ukraine in Vienna, Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Austria
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter