Austria's Chancellor Nehammer on Missile Strike in Poland

"Terrible news reached us last night from Poland, which not only disturbed but also shocked us. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. The current state of knowledge is that it was a misguided Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile that hit Poland, claiming two lives," Chancellor Karl Nehammer said in a statement convened at short notice in the Chancellor's Office after yesterday's impact of a missile in Poland near the Ukrainian border.

Die gestrigen Ereignisse in #Polen zeigen, wie brandgefährlich die Lage ist und sich weiter verschärfen kann. In solchen Situationen ist Besonnenheit das Gebot der Stunde. Es braucht eine vollständige Aufklärung der Hintergründe. Unser Mitgefühl ist bei den Opfern & Angehörigen. — Karl Nehammer (@karlnehammer) November 16, 2022

The reason for the defensive action on the part of Ukraine was air strikes by the Russian Federation, he said. According to intelligence reports, more than 130 missiles had been fired at Ukraine. "Mostly civilian facilities were attacked in the process. This is to be condemned in the strongest terms. The deliberate attack on civilian facilities is considered a war crime. The circumstances are now being fully clarified," the chancellor said. He said that what was important and right, especially yesterday in the evening hours and this morning, was that everyone reacted prudently - on the one hand by NATO as well as the respective allies and the European Union. "Prudence is the order of the day, especially in times of war," Chancellor Nehammer said.

The Ukrainian ambassador in Vienna, Vasyl Khymynets, also commented on the incident, condemning the large-scale Russian missile attack. It was the most massive airstrike on critical civilian infrastructure in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began.

The situation on the Polish-Ukrainian border remains tense and, as long as this war lasts, dangerous. "For this reason, Austria will continue to work to ensure that there is a ceasefire as soon as possible and that the war also ends," Chancellor Nehammer stated.

