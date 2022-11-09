Austria and European Security: Extended Mandate for EU Mission in Bosnia and Herzegovina

The task of the EU mission, which has been in existence since 2004, is to monitor compliance with the 1995 Dayton Peace Agreement, which ended the Bosnian civil war. Previously, compliance with the agreement had been monitored by a NATO-led mission.

A total of around 2,000 soldiers from more than 20 countries are involved in the mission. Austria is currently providing 167 soldiers. Major General Anton Wessely is once again the Austrian in command.

According to ORF, Russia's deputy ambassador to the United Nations, Anna Evstigneeva, renewed her criticism of the increase in EUFOR troop strength. She said there was still no explanation for this "unjustified" move. At the beginning of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, the contingent of the EU mission in Bosnia had significantly increased.

The basis for the deployment of the international peacekeeping force in Bosnia and Herzegovina is currently laid down in the Dayton Agreement and UN Resolution 2384. Because the peaceful development of Bosnia and Herzegovina, in addition to Kosovo, is of particular importance to Austria, the Austrian Armed Forces have been participating in the mission since 1996.

Austria and EUFOR

Austria plays a key role in Operation Althea. Since 2009, Austria has consistently provided the commander of the forces on the ground, the EU Force Commander (COM EUFOR), who leads the troops from the Force Headquarters in Camp Butmir, Sarajevo.

Since December 2004, the Austrian Armed Forces have been participating in Operation Althea. The Austrian contingent (AUCON) of SFOR was integrated into the EU mission and a security company (SECCOY), a composition company (COMPCOY) and, from July 2005, a reconnaissance company (RecceCoy) were deployed to Camp Eagle Base in Tuzla.

From October 2005, the Austrian contingent was further strengthened and, under the command of Brigadier Karl Pronhagl (December 2005 to April 2006), Austria took over the Multinational Task Force North (MNTF N), one of three task forces in the operation.

In February 2007, the rotation moved parts of AUCON to the theater of operations and troop reductions occurred; the three task forces were disbanded. A new transfer of command of the Austrian contingent took place on July 5, 2007. After the completion of the EUFOR reorganizations, Austria provided a significant contribution to the structures of EUFOR with RCC 4, three LOT houses, and staff personnel at EUFOR headquarters in Sarajevo.

Together with their comrades from many other nations - but especially from the EU - they support compliance with the Dayton Agreement.

The essential mission of the soldiers is to ensure a safe life for the population of Bosnia and Herzegovina and to intervene in cases of internal conflict. Through patrolling activities and assisting with teaching in schools regarding mine awareness, the population is made aware of the constant presence of EUFOR forces.

Support for the Bosnian security forces can also be provided to a certain degree if necessary. In this way, Austria is making a significant contribution to peace in Europe.

Austrian Armed Forces