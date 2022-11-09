The 84th Anniversary of the November Pogroms in Austria

Commemoration and wreath-laying at the Shoah Name Wall Memorial and at the Memorial to the Austrian Jewish Victims of the Shoah. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Carina Karlovits / HBF

Additionally, all members of the government as well as National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka and Bundesrat President Korinna Schumann were present. On the opposition side, SPÖ leader Pamela Rendi-Wagner, FPÖ member Harald Stefan and NEOS member Helmut Brandstätter were represented. August Wöginger and Sigrid Maurer, heads of the Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) and the Green Party (Grünen), were also present, as were Oskar Deutsch, President of the IKG, and Hannah Lessing, Secretary General of the National Fund for the Victims of National Socialism.

In the morning, Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen also laid a wreath at the memorial for the Austrian Jewish victims of the Shoah on Judenplatz and declared, "I bow down to the victims of National Socialist persecution. I bow to all those who survived these hells. From the bottom of my heart I say: Never forget. Never again."

November Pogrom in Austria

Novemberpogrom (November 9/10, 1938), was the official name for the planned, organized and violent action against Jews, Jewish stores and businesses, synagogues, prayer houses and other Jewish institutions throughout the territory of the then Greater German Reich.

The assassination attempt by the Polish Jew Herschel Grynszpan. on the Legation Secretary of the German Embassy in Paris Ernst von Rath on November 7, 1938, who died of his injuries on November 9, 1938, provided the welcome occasion for the pogrom, the already long intended destruction of institutional Jewish life and the complete elimination of Jews from economic life.

The brutal riots, murders, arrests, looting, torture and the synagogue fires during the November pogrom followed the extreme propaganda played up in all Nazi media after the attack became known.

