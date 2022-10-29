Gas Supply Security: Austrian Chancellor Travels to the United Arab Emirates

Austria's plan to fill local gas storage facilities for the coming winter is going better than expected. Already more than 90% of the gas storage facilities are filled. Now the politicians want to take care of the security of supply for the next few years.

For this reason, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer flew to the United Arab Emirates to agree on a gas supply contract for the next few years.

A government delegation consisting of Karl Nehammer, Finance Minister Magnus Brunner and Energy Minister Leonore Gewessler had travelled to the Middle East for this task. "We have done our homework for the coming winter, our storage facilities are almost full. Now it is about security of supply for the next year," emphasised Chancellor Karl Nehammer during his stay in Abu Dhabi.

The delegation's primary goal was to secure the energy supply for the 2023/24 heating season as well. An important part of this is the diversification of gas supply through new supplier countries, such as the United Arab Emirates.

"We have significantly reduced our dependence on Russian gas, from 80 per cent to 50 per cent," he said. He said today's high-level meeting in Abu Dhabi was another milestone in the long-standing strategic cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and Austria.

Gemeinsam mit BM @magnus_brunner & BM @lgewessler habe ich heute den Präsidenten der Vereinigten Arabischen Emirate @MohamedBinZayed in Abu Dhabi getroffen. Vielen Dank für die Gastfreundschaft & das gute Gespräch! Die VAE sind ein wichtiger strategischer Partner Österreichs. pic.twitter.com/fqyeE7oDyX — Karl Nehammer (@karlnehammer) October 27, 2022

"The UAE is an important strategic partner and helps us to ensure our energy security," he said. The talks went far beyond the supply of LNG for Austria's energy supply and also included economic cooperation and the joint fight against climate change. "I am pleased that we were also able to record this in a joint declaration", he said.

A cornerstone of the agreement between the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and the Austrian oil company OMV is the delivery of one terawatt hour of liquefied natural gas (LNG) f

rom the Emirates to OMV. This is roughly equivalent to the annual consumption of around 65,000 households with gas heating. "This is a good amount with which we can now start to prepare the security of supply for next year," Nehammer was pleased to say.

By comparison, Germany will receive a comparable amount of LNG at the beginning of 2023, this was agreed during Chancellor Olaf Scholz's visit to the UAE on 25 September.

Wir haben heute in #AbuDhabi die Lieferung von einem Schiff #Flüssiggas vereinbart. Das ist rund eine Terwattstunde, mit der wir ca. 65.000 Haushalte versorgen können. Dieses #LNG-#Gas hilft uns dabei, unsere Speicher im nächsten Jahr wieder aufzufüllen. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/6DfxilfXBM — Leonore Gewessler (@lgewessler) October 27, 2022

The topic of climate protection was also addressed between the negotiating partners. In this regard, a joint agreement was reached between the Austrian Federal Government and the United Arab Emirates on cooperation in energy matters to ensure energy supply security and climate protection.

This agreement states that both partners will take further steps in the spirit of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement of July 2021. This involves further developments in the areas of energy security, climate protection and industrial cooperation and the creation of the Strategic Energy Security and Industrial Cooperation (SESIC).

The United Arab Emirates and Austria are sending representatives with the goals of promoting projects in the energy sector and networking Austrian companies with UAE companies, as well as increasing the use of the ABA (Austrian Business Agency) platforms and the "Make it in the Emirates" campaign. In addition, the aim is to promote mutual investments, taking into account possible synergies with ÖBAG.

Federal Chancellery of Austria