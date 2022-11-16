Austria Awards State Prize for Innovation

We are currently experiencing several global and local crises. After the pandemic, we are now facing challenges in energy, inflation and supply chains. Innovation is a central key to the solution here. "The State Prize for Innovation recognizes outstanding achievements by companies in this area and thus makes them visible. In this way, these projects develop charisma as examples of success and make innovation visible. I warmly congratulate DSM Austria on its award and innovative achievement," said Minister of Labor and Economic Affairs Martin Kocher on the occasion of the presentation of the State Prize for Innovation.

The State Prize for Innovation is organized by Austria Wirtschaftsservice GmbH (AWS) on behalf of the Federal Ministry of Labor and Economic Affairs (BMAW) and was awarded for the 42nd time this year. In addition to awarding the most innovative companies, the future innovators were also presented in the run-up to the event as part of the AWS First Pitch Day. During this event, innovative young entrepreneurs were invited to take to the stage. The best three projects were also presented at the State Innovation Award.

DSM Austria GmbH receives this year's State Prize for Innovation for the "ZENzyme" project, a contribution to safe nutrition for animals and humans: An enzyme was developed against the mold toxin zearalenone, which converts the toxin into a harmless metabolic product.

Even in small quantities, molds can have a toxic effect on humans and animals through their metabolites, so-called mycotoxins. One of these, called zearalenone, is found particularly frequently in feedstuffs such as corn, wheat and soybeans; in Europe, almost half of all samples are affected. The fight against zearalenone has also been accompanied by undesirable side effects. DSM Austria GmbH in Getzersdorf, formerly known as BIOMIN, is now combating the toxin with a biotechnologically developed enzyme. ZENzyme rapidly and definitively converts the toxic metabolite into a non-toxic one. Feeding studies have proven its effectiveness, and now the product can be launched on the market and ensure greater food safety in nutrition and agriculture.

As part of the State Prize for Innovation, the Austrian Federal Chamber of Commerce (WKÖ) awards the special ECONOVIUS prize to an SME that stands out for its particularly innovative achievements. WKÖ Vice President Carmen Goby presented this year's ECONOVIUS to Luxinergy GmbH for the project "Tailor-made medical products using 3D printing". A biocompatible material for 3D printing facilitates the tailoring of (maxillofacial) orthopedic products. A saving for companies, convenient for patients.

The VERENA (VERBUND E-Novation Award) special prize sponsored by VERBUND is awarded to companies that have implemented innovative projects with universities, universities of applied sciences or non-university research institutions in the areas of electricity and energy systems, energy efficiency/management, renewable energies and e-mobility.

This year's VERENA award went to enlite GmbH in cooperation with Johannes Kepler University Linz (JKU) with the project "Electricity Grid 4.0 - AI-based control and optimization of the electricity grid". How do you intelligently direct electricity to prevent blackouts? In Stromnetz 4.0, developed by a Viennese startup and cooperation partners, this is determined by an AI.

