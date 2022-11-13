WWF Austria Demands Climate Conference 2026 in Vienna

The World Climate Conference in Sharm el-Sheikh is making slow progress, according to WWF Austria. The Russian war in Ukraine and questions of global energy supply security are casting shadows over the negotiations, while international climate policy urgently needs new impetus and strategies.

There is a great demand worldwide for innovative concepts that can break the deadlock. Smaller states in particular are often seen as unsuspicious mediators here. As the seat of the UN, Vienna has a long and successful tradition of hosting diplomatic negotiations. According to WFF, "By holding a climate conference, Austria could position itself on the global map in this policy field that will determine the 21st century."

"Austria must now position itself more offensively and become a role model in global climate protection. A concrete step for the federal government would be Austria's application to hold the UN Climate Change Conference in 2026 when it will next be the turn of another state from the West," says Thomas Zehetner, climate spokesperson at WWF Austria.

Climate diplomacy in particular is struggling to bridge a gap between the expectations of the Global South and the Global North, as WWF describes it. Added to this, as a result of the Ukraine war, are the deepening rifts between East and West. "As a self-proclaimed 'bridge builder', Austria could prove that it can fill this role with life and mediate between the different groups of states. In addition, the spotlight of a global climate conference directed at Austria for two weeks could give domestic climate policy much-needed momentum," says Zehetner. Innovative Austrian companies would have a stage to present themselves internationally - a way to overcome the still widespread resistance to ambitious climate policies.

There are still four years to go before a possible UN climate conference in Vienna in 2026. According to new calculations, the 1.5-degree limit set as a target in the Paris climate agreement could already have been exceeded by then, according to WWF.

According to WWF, however, promises, airy rhetoric and non-binding pledges still dominate international climate policy, as well as the illusion that there is enough time. "Without an action program, on which all states agree, the Paris climate agreement will fail. We cannot wait until external pressure increases further due to the advancing climate crisis so that the climate negotiations finally get the urgency that is needed given the situation," warns Thomas Zehetner of WWF Austria.

WWF Austria