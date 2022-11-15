Austrian-Hungarian Cooperation on the EU External Border

The joint project, which also provides for police tactical measures at the Austro-Hungarian border, includes the deployment of Austrian police officers who can be flexibly deployed on Hungarian territory and can thus also take action outside of planned focal point operations. To this end, the police contingent at the Hungarian-Serbian border is to be increased from 50 to 70.

The task of the AUTCON is to carry out in-depth checks in the hinterland to the actual border - which is protected by a double fence. In case of apprehension of illegal entrants and smugglers, the Austrian police officers support the units of the Hungarian police. However, the criminal and alien police operations - including deportations at the border - are carried out exclusively by the authorities responsible in Hungary, and AUTCON has no mandate or authority in this respect.

"The contingent at the Hungarian-Serbian border has already carried out 18,000 stops this year. Due to these controls, the Hungarian police were able to arrest around 80 traffickers," said Federal Police President Michael Takàcs during the visit to the Hungarian-Serbian border.

"The fight against trafficking in human beings must remain an absolute priority, and we are doing this on three levels," Takàcs said. To this end, he said, three security nets have been stretched: The protection of the border between Hungary and Serbia, mixed patrols of Hungarian and Austrian police officers on Hungarian territory and border controls in Austria, and nationwide trafficking planning squares. The planned task force aims to further intensify cooperation and to internationalize investigations against trafficking groups.

Currently, the Federal Criminal Police Office, as the superordinate agency in Austria, records around 540 arrests of persons suspected of having smuggled people. "Smuggling flourishes where individual nation states do not cooperate and do not take advantage of synergy effects," said Takàcs, for whom the fight against cross-border crime, smuggling and illegal migration is "the central task of the police in Europe."

In addition to AUTCON, Austrian operational trainers also support the Hungarian police in training the newly established unit of border guards, which is exclusively responsible for this foreign police activity. The philosophies of intervention (3D - Dialogue, De-escalation, Enforcement) in force at the Austrian Federal Police, as well as the principles of human rights and proportionality, are of particular concern to our operational trainers, in all pieces of training - whether at home or abroad.

BMI - Ministry of the Interior