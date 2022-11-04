Austria at Western Balkans Conference in Berlin

Austria Federal Minister Raab said at the Western Balkans Conference in Berlin that the "EU must finally get going" when it comes to European integration in the Balkans. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Olahus, cropped [CC BY-SA 3.0]

On the agenda for Austria at the Western Balkans Conference in Berlin were the European integration of the Western Balkan states and the fight against illegal migration.

Federal Minister Susanne Raab represented Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg, who had to cancel his participation due to a positive Corona test.

Mit Integrationsministerin Susanne Raab @susanneraab_at bei der Westbalkankonferenz in Berlin; Österreich unterstützt eine glaubwürdige europäische Perspektive für den #Westbalkan; #Berlinprozess pic.twitter.com/pRgVAF4bs2 — Michael Linhart (@LinhartBMEIA) November 3, 2022

EU enlargement as serves as the strongest geopolitical tool when it comes to European security, according to Raab. Especially in the backdrop of Russia's war of aggression on Ukraine, "it has brought home to us" how vulnerable security is in the EU's immediate neighborhood.

"We cannot afford to allow other powers to exert influence in our immediate neighborhood. It is about nothing less than security and stability in the region, which has a direct impact on us," Raab said. With enlargement, the EU has the strongest geopolitical instrument at its disposal, he said: "Every state in Europe should have understood that by now at the latest."

"The agreements signed today are a step in the right direction. On the one hand, they are enormously important for increased regional cooperation among the Western Balkan countries, and on the other hand, they support the states on their way towards the EU," she said, thanking the German government under Chancellor Olaf Scholz for giving new momentum to the Berlin process after a three-year hiatus and making a physical meeting possible.

In preparation for the conference, EU interior ministers had agreed to step up cooperation to curb illegal migration and fight corruption and organized crime. "I am convinced that the adjustment of Serbian visa rules to those of the EU will lead to a noticeable relief. The first steps from Belgrade are positive, but more must follow," the minister held.

Austria was particularly affected, she said, with more than 70,000 asylum applications by the end of September. "Across Europe, this puts us in second place per capita," the Integration Minister concluded.

Federal Chancellery of Austria