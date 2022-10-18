Austria and Greece Cooperate Against Illegal Migration and Announced "Closing ranks in the joint fight against trafficking mafia"
Published: Yesterday; 19:33
Austria's Interior Minister Gerhard Karner and Greece's Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi announced the joint fight against the "trafficking mafia" at a working meeting in Vienna's Herrengasse. The protection of the EU's external border against illegal migration is a top priority.
Austria's Minister of the Interior Gerhard Karner (l.) with Greece's Minister of Migration Notis Mitarakis (r.). / Picture: © BMI Bundesministerium für Inneres / Jürgen Makowecz
Austria's Interior Minister Gerhard Karner received the Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi in Vienna's Herrengasse for a working meeting. The talks focused on common challenges in the field of migration. The protection of the EU's external border and the fight against international "trafficking in human beings" were at the forefront.
Austria is building on "long-standing…
