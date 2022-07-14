Weekly Briefing: Newest Developments in Diplomacy and Vienna
Read about the latest developments in diplomacy in Vienna and Austria. The Georgian Prime Minister visited Austria and Vienna enables Ukrainian displaced persons to graduate from Ukrainian high school. In addition, Austria's Chancellor visited Israel and concluded an important agreement there. Furthermore, expats in Austria appreciate the high quality of life, but do not feel welcome. Read more about this week's developments.
Russo-Ukrainian War
Maria Raczynska, the Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on Youth and Security, and Lara Scarpitta, the OSCE Senior Adviser on Gender Issues, visited the Polish-Ukrainian border last week to assess the situation of refugees from Ukraine.
In order to enable displaced children from Ukraine to take the Ukrainian Matura, the City of Vienna is offering a total of 800 displaced Ukrainian pupils the opportunity to take the exam online in Vienna this year at the end of July/beginning of August.
Diplomacy in Vienna and the World
Georgia's Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili recently met their counterparts Nehammer and Schallenberg in Vienna.
Austria's Chancellor travelled to Israel this week to meet with Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid. During his visit, the Chancellor expressed interest in Israel's weapons technology and future gas supplies.
In the course of the EU Youth Conference in Prague, Austria's State Secretary for Youth Claudia Plakolm stressed the importance of young people having a say in politics.
As of 1 January 2022, Croatia will officially become part of the euro area. This holds great opportunities for Austrian companies.
What Else Happened This Week?
A successful project from Austria, which is intended to build a communicative "bridge" between the people at the local level and the institutions at the European level through EU representatives in municipalities, will in future be implemented at the European level and extended to all EU Member States.
The "Kofi Annan Award for Innovation in Africa" was awarded for the first time this week to African start-ups, all of which were dedicated to the topic of digital health.
According to the newly published "Expat Insider Study 2022", expats living in Austria have mixed feelings about the country. On the one hand, they praise the high quality of life in the country, but on the other hand they find the Austrian population unusually unfriendly.
In July and August, the Bregenz Festival presents a wide variety of musical selections, including the first stage production of Giacomo Puccini's "Madame Butterfly".