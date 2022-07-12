City of Vienna Organises Online Matura for Displaced Children From Ukraine
In order to enable displaced children from Ukraine to take the Ukrainian Matura, the City of Vienna is offering a total of 800 displaced Ukrainian pupils the opportunity to take the exam online in Vienna this year at the end of July/beginning of August. This project is organised by the Ukrainian Education Centre, which was launched at the beginning of April by the City of Vienna together with Raiffeisen Centrobank and the H. Stepic CEE Charity.
Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, 79,000 people have already fled to Austria, most of them women and children. To help the children and young people arriving here to finish their education, the City of Vienna is organising the Ukrainian Online-Matura (high school diploma) for Ukrainian displaced persons.
This important project is organised by the Ukrainian Education Centre, which was launched at the beginning of April by the City of Vienna together with Raiffeisen Centrobank and the H. Stepic CEE Charity.
In the last few months, almost 100 students have been prepared for the Ukrainian online school-leaving exam ("National Multi-subject Test"), and German courses have also been offered.
Now the Ukrainian Education Centre Vienna is organising the exam for around 800 Ukrainian refugee students from all over Austria. The first round of examinations will take place from 22 July to 4 August, for which the University of Vienna will provide the necessary premises.
Deputy Mayor and City Councillor for Integration Christoph Wiederkehr is pleased and comments: "With the Ukrainian Education Centre, we have fulfilled an important bridging function in Vienna. Ukrainian students who had to flee their home country were able to seamlessly continue their educational careers and obtain their Ukrainian educational qualifications. It is important to offer young people a chance for education and further prospects for the future, even in these uncertain times."
In the last three months since April, a total of 14 teachers at the Ukrainian Education Centre Vienna prepared nearly 100 diploma students for the exam. Of the 10 subjects taught, the focus was particularly on the diploma examination subjects Ukrainian, mathematics and history, but also on German.
The premises, which the education centre was allowed to use, are located in Tegetthoffstraße and were made available by Raiffeisen Centrobank. Interface Wien, as an experienced education partner of the City of Vienna, took over the operation of the centre.
"Due to our long-standing presence in Ukraine, it is a matter of course for us to help people fleeing as quickly as possible. Among other things, we have succeeded with the Vienna Education Centre in enabling the students to complete their school year as well as supporting their social integration in Austria. It was particularly important to us to give the young people a perspective in this uncertain time," says Andrii Stepanenko, Managing Board Member for Retail Banking at Raiffeisen Bank International AG.
To enable the students to develop their full potential, they were provided with learning materials and meals free of charge, and psychological support was also offered. Numerous extracurricular activities, excursions and workshops served to get to know Vienna better.
Until the end of August, intensive German courses with 2 to 4 lessons per day are still offered at the Tegetthoffstraße premises.
So far, a total of 800 Ukrainians from all over Austria have registered to take the "National Multifach Test". All the strings are pulled together in Vienna: In June, the Ukrainian Education Centre Vienna was officially entrusted by the Ukrainian Ministry of Education and Science with the implementation of the test.
Shortly afterwards, a partnership was signed with the University of Vienna to organise the test. It will take place in computer rooms at the University of Vienna. Three rounds of the exam are planned - the first will take place between 22 July and 4 August 2022.
After passing the "National Multi-subject Test", the Ukrainian high school graduates have the opportunity to start a Bachelor's degree programme in Ukraine.
For a Bachelor's degree programme at the University of Vienna and participation in the pre-study course, proof of the "Attestat über die vollständige Mittlere Bildung" and proof of German language skills at A2 level are required.