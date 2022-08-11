Weekly Briefing: New Developments in Diplomacy

More+ ♦ Published: Yesterday; 20:44 ♦ (Vindobona)

The Find out more about this week's developments. Austria's embassy in Baghdad will reopen after being vacant since 1991. The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Mariano Grossi, will brief the United Nations Security Council about the nuclear safety situation at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzya Nuclear Power Plant. Read about the latest developments in diplomacy in Vienna and Austria.

Take five minutes to catch up on this week’s essential news! / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Filip Nohe [CC BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5/deed.de)], modified and edited

Russo-Ukrainian War

The nuclear safety and security situation at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzya Nuclear Power Plant is getting more complicated since the shelling of the facility. The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Mariano Grossi, will brief the United Nations Security Council about the nuclear safety situation at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzya Nuclear Power Plant.

The Austrian Minister of Education, Martin Polaschek, presented a comprehensive package of measures designed to provide a solid foundation for the integration of young Ukrainians into Austria's schools and universities.

The Russian bank Sberbank is one of the largest in Europe and has been hit hard by the European Union sanctions triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. To find out what happened to its Vienna branch and whether it can continue to do business in Austria, read on.

During a visit by the OSCE Chairman-in-Office and Secretary General to the Ukrainian capital Kiev, a new support programme for Ukraine was announced. It is designed to assist the Ukrainian government in dealing with the war's immediate threats and risks.

Economic Developments in Vienna and Austria

Austria will have to reckon with heavy losses in real wages in the future. This was the result of a recently published analysis, which predicted that Austria would occupy one of the weakest positions in the EU. Read on if you want to know how much money will be left over from your income in the future.

It is common to see migrants run and maintain many businesses in Vienna. They offer a variety of different products and services, but they all share one thing: they make a significant contribution to the Viennese economy. In a new study, migrant businesses were examined and their impact on Austria's capital was clearly demonstrated.

Diplomacy in Vienna and the World

The French Embassy in Vienna is located in a palace on Schwarzenbergplatz and is considered unique worldwide with its "Art Nouveau" style. The beautiful building can look back on a history of over 100 years. Learn more about this historical building.

Austrian Diplomacy towards the World

On 1 September, Austria's embassy in Baghdad will reopen after being vacant since 1991. Western diplomats had left the city at that time, including the Austrian ambassador.

Recently, the Foreign Minister presented an updated version of the goals of Austria's development policy to the Austrian Parliament. If you want to know which goals Austria is aiming for and what this year's focus will be, read on.

What Else Happened This Week?

Until September 4, 2022, Europe's largest cultural and culinary festival will once again be held in the heart of Vienna. At Vienna's Rathausplatz, you can look forward to a summer event with culinary delights and musical highlights.

The 2008 Russo-Georgian War was a military conflict in the South Caucasus between Georgia on the one side and Russia and the internationally unrecognized Russian-backed republics of South Ossetia and Abkhazia on the other. The Caucasus conflict had a major impact on the relationship between the EU and the USA and Russia.

There is an increasing number of thefts of passports and other important and valuable items during train journeys, especially between Vienna-Budapest and Vienna-Prague.

In international trade magazines and at renowned wine competitions, Austrian wines generated enthusiastic voices and won top ratings, gold medals and coveted trophies.

Ashura is considered the most important festival in Shia Islam and is significant for many Muslims worldwide. Devout Shiites and Alevis have gathered around the world for celebrations of the traditional festival of Ashura.


Copyright © Vindobona. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from Vindobona and redistribute by email or post to the web.
Fast News Search
Related News
Integration of Ukrainian Children into the Austrian Education System (Yesterday)
Development Policy in Austria: Focus on Combating the Consequences of Pandemics and Poverty (Yesterday)
Diplomatic Relations With Iraq: Austria's Embassy in Baghdad to be Reopened (Yesterday)
Film Festival at the Vienna City Hall Square (August 10)
New Dilemmas Around Zaporizhzya Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine (August 10)
What Happened to the Russian Sberbank in Vienna after the Invasion of Ukraine? (August 10)
Real Wage Loss in Austria This Year Significantly Above EU Average (August 10)
Worldwide Awards for Austria's Wines (August 9)
Increase in Cases of Stolen U.S. Passports on Cross-Border Train Trips from Vienna (August 9)
Everything You Always Wanted to Know About the French Embassy Building in Vienna (August 9)
Forgotten Russian Attack on Georgia: 14 Years After the August War (August 8)
Shia and Alevi Muslims Celebrate Ashura Festival (August 8)
The Importance of Migrant Businesses for Vienna's Economy (August 8)
OSCE Announces New Support Programme for Ukraine (August 8)
Read More
Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant, US Embassy Vienna, Ukraine, Sberbank, Russo-Ukrainian War, Russo-Georgian War, Russia, Rafael Mariano Grossi, Passport, Migration, OSCE Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, Martin Polaschek, IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency, French Embassy in Vienna, Film Festival at Rathausplatz, Embassy of Georgia in Vienna, BMBWF - Ministry of Education - Bundesministerium fuer Bildung Wissenschaft und Forschung, Austria Wine Marketing
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter