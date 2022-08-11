Weekly Briefing: New Developments in Diplomacy
The Find out more about this week's developments. Austria's embassy in Baghdad will reopen after being vacant since 1991. The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Mariano Grossi, will brief the United Nations Security Council about the nuclear safety situation at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzya Nuclear Power Plant. Read about the latest developments in diplomacy in Vienna and Austria.
Russo-Ukrainian War
The nuclear safety and security situation at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzya Nuclear Power Plant is getting more complicated since the shelling of the facility. The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Mariano Grossi, will brief the United Nations Security Council about the nuclear safety situation at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzya Nuclear Power Plant.
The Austrian Minister of Education, Martin Polaschek, presented a comprehensive package of measures designed to provide a solid foundation for the integration of young Ukrainians into Austria's schools and universities.
The Russian bank Sberbank is one of the largest in Europe and has been hit hard by the European Union sanctions triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. To find out what happened to its Vienna branch and whether it can continue to do business in Austria, read on.
During a visit by the OSCE Chairman-in-Office and Secretary General to the Ukrainian capital Kiev, a new support programme for Ukraine was announced. It is designed to assist the Ukrainian government in dealing with the war's immediate threats and risks.
Economic Developments in Vienna and Austria
Austria will have to reckon with heavy losses in real wages in the future. This was the result of a recently published analysis, which predicted that Austria would occupy one of the weakest positions in the EU. Read on if you want to know how much money will be left over from your income in the future.
It is common to see migrants run and maintain many businesses in Vienna. They offer a variety of different products and services, but they all share one thing: they make a significant contribution to the Viennese economy. In a new study, migrant businesses were examined and their impact on Austria's capital was clearly demonstrated.
Diplomacy in Vienna and the World
The French Embassy in Vienna is located in a palace on Schwarzenbergplatz and is considered unique worldwide with its "Art Nouveau" style. The beautiful building can look back on a history of over 100 years. Learn more about this historical building.
Austrian Diplomacy towards the World
On 1 September, Austria's embassy in Baghdad will reopen after being vacant since 1991. Western diplomats had left the city at that time, including the Austrian ambassador.
Recently, the Foreign Minister presented an updated version of the goals of Austria's development policy to the Austrian Parliament. If you want to know which goals Austria is aiming for and what this year's focus will be, read on.
What Else Happened This Week?
Until September 4, 2022, Europe's largest cultural and culinary festival will once again be held in the heart of Vienna. At Vienna's Rathausplatz, you can look forward to a summer event with culinary delights and musical highlights.
The 2008 Russo-Georgian War was a military conflict in the South Caucasus between Georgia on the one side and Russia and the internationally unrecognized Russian-backed republics of South Ossetia and Abkhazia on the other. The Caucasus conflict had a major impact on the relationship between the EU and the USA and Russia.
There is an increasing number of thefts of passports and other important and valuable items during train journeys, especially between Vienna-Budapest and Vienna-Prague.
In international trade magazines and at renowned wine competitions, Austrian wines generated enthusiastic voices and won top ratings, gold medals and coveted trophies.
Ashura is considered the most important festival in Shia Islam and is significant for many Muslims worldwide. Devout Shiites and Alevis have gathered around the world for celebrations of the traditional festival of Ashura.