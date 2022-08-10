Film Festival at the Vienna City Hall Square
Until September 4, 2022, Europe's largest cultural and culinary festival will once again be held in the heart of Vienna. At Vienna's Rathausplatz, you can look forward to a summer event with culinary delights and musical highlights.
For more than 30 years now, the City of Vienna has been inviting people to enjoy culture for free on Vienna's Rathausplatz every summer. For 65 days, this year's Film Festival once again offers a unique combination of major musical productions and first-class gastronomy in the open air.
Musical highlights
Whether opera, classical music, pop, rock, jazz, dance, world music, or musicals - a truly top-class program awaits on Rathausplatz this year. In 2022, the Film Festival is deliberately presenting a particularly broad and appealing cultural offering.
The highlights until September 4:
- OPERA:
14.08/ Ariadne auf Naxos (1978) from the Vienna State Opera
28.08 / Don Giovanni from the Vienna State Opera
04.09/ Il Barbiere di Siviglia from the Vienna State Opera
- POP:
12.08. / U2: eXPERIENCE Live in Berlin
18.08. / Falco Symphonic Live / David Bowie: A Reality Tour
25.08. / Katy Perry: Prismatic World Tour
27.08. / TINA: LIVE! (Tina Turner)
01.09. / Coldplay: Live in São Paulo
- CONCERT CLASSICAL:
26.08 / Max Raabe: Live in Berlin
- MUSICAL:
13.08. / I Am From Austria: The Musical with the Hits of Rainhard Fendrich
- DANCE & BALLET:
21.08 / Peer Gynt from the Vienna State Opera
31.08 / Swan Lake from the Théâtre National de Chaillot, Paris
- JAZZ & WORLD MUSIC:
17.08./ Dee Dee Bridgewater at the Bayfront Jazz Festival
30.08 / B.B. King: Live At Montreux
Culinary delights
Once again this year, the festival on the Rathausplatz has the right offer for every taste. Whether international food, local dishes, or cool drinks.
Nearly two dozen gourmet stands offer an exquisite selection of food and beverages every day, always freshly prepared and guaranteed to have something for everyone.
The gastronomy at the Film Festival offers a culinary trip around the world. From Austrian classics like sausages, Kaiserschmarrn and sweet dumplings to Greek pitas and American steaks to Teppanyaki from Japan. And of course, there is also a wide selection of vegetarian and vegan dishes.
For the Young Guests
After a break of two years, the Children's Opera Festival will take place in City Hall Park for the first time again this year: It offers the youngest guests of the Film Festival an easy introduction to the world of classical music. Every Friday afternoon, starting at 5:00 p.m., there is free admission to see an age-appropriate opera or children's music production.
- Program of the Children's Opera Festival:
05.08 / Wagner's Nibelungen Ring for children
12.08. / Music short films for children - highlights from the Vienna Shorts short film festival
19.08. / Coppélia
26.08. / Cinderella: Viennese version for children
02.09. / Fantasy
As a prelude to the musical enjoyment, there will also be an activity program by the "Bewegung findet Stadt" initiative in the Rathauspark starting at 2 pm. Participation stations, fun games and other sporting activities offer plenty of opportunities for young music lovers to let off steam before the performance.
Side events at the town hall square
The Film Festival has even more highlights to offer.
Lovers of the "Dolce Vita" can look forward to a double treat every Wednesday with what is probably Italy's most popular aperitif: between 4:30 and 8:30 p.m. at the Aperol Happy Hour, every Aperol Spritz comes with a second one for free. Orders can be placed at all catering stands.
From Thursday to Saturday, live DJ @zamtheboi will be spinning from 5:00 p.m. on the Rathausplatz, ensuring a good atmosphere with excellent music - all in the wonderful ambiance between the Rathaus and the Burgtheater.
On August 13, talented musicians will get a stage at the Film Festival: From 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., the second Songwriter Session will take place in cooperation with Ever Artist, where four selected acts can present their songs in front of a large audience.
And friends of jazz have the opportunity every Sunday from 12:00 to 14:30 at the Jazzfrühschoppen to watch live musical performances by various bands on the Rathausplatz.
Film Festival at Vienna’s Rathausplatz
Until September 4th, 2022
Start of films: daily at nightfall
Catering 11 am to midnight
Admission is free!
Event Link: https://filmfestival-rathausplatz.at/