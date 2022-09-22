Weekly Briefing: New Ambassadors in Vienna

Take five minutes to catch up on this week’s essential news! / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Filip Nohe [CC BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5/deed.de)], modified and edited

New Ambassadors in Vienna

Lorenzo Ravano, Monaco's new permanent representative, presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, Ghada Waly. Meet Ambassador Lorenzo Ravano, the new permanent representative of the Principality of Monaco to the International Organizations in Vienna.

Magdi Ahmed Mofadal Elnour, Sudan's new permanent representative to the United Nations (Vienna), presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, Ghada Waly. Meet Ambassador Magdi Ahmed Mofadal Elnour, the new permanent representative of Sudan to the International Organizations in Vienna.

Rodrigo Olsen Olivares, Chile's new permanent representative to the United Nations (Vienna), presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, Ghada Waly. Meet Ambassador Rodrigo Olsen Olivares, the new permanent representative of Chile to the International Organizations in Vienna.

Delphine Hournau-Pouëzat, France's new permanent representative to the United Nations (Vienna), presented her credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, Ghada Waly. Meet Ambassador Delphine Hournau-Pouëzat, the new Permanent Representative of the French Republic to the International Organizations in Vienna.

Caroline Vermeulen, Belgium's new permanent representative, presented her credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, Ghada Waly. Meet Ambassador Caroline Vermeulen, the new permanent representative of Belgium to the International Organizations in Vienna, as well as the Ambassador to Austria.

Russo-Ukrainian War

Since 2012, the Russian government has been suppressing freedom of expression step by step. With a new law that will only allow information from official Russian channels, a new low has been reached to which the OSCE would like to draw attention once again.

Iran-Nuclear Talks

The Vienna nuclear talks regarding the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) are entering the next round. While statements and papers are being bounced between parties, many ask themselves if there will be a solution soon.

Diplomacy in Vienna and the World

The UN General Assembly in New York gathered a large number of international politicians to debate the current problems in the world. The Austrian President Van der Bellen, the Austrian Chancellor Nehammer and Alexander Schallenber, Austria's Foreign Minister, were also present.

As a part of the reopening of the bilateral Icelandic Embassy in Vienna, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg met with his Icelandic counterpart Thórdís Kolbrún Reykfjörd Gylfadóttir. Aside from bilateral issues, Iceland's upcoming presidency of the Council of Europe and the security situation in Europe were also discussed.

A conference in Vienna last week focused on the future of Afghanistan. About 25 politicians, human rights activists, scientists and other Afghan personalities met for the conference. Among them was Ahmad Massoud, probably Afghanistan's most prominent freedom fighter.

Economic Developments, Business and Climate Protection

Austria joins the international initiative to reduce methane emissions founded a year ago. The goal of the now more than 100 countries is to reduce methane emissions by 30 percent by 2030 compared to 2020.

A new analysis of global wealth shows that private financial assets have increased internationally, but also in Austria. In this article you can find out how strongly Austria's economy has developed in recent years and how much the average Austrian has in his or her bank account.

Space Diplomacy

A joint initiative, the Payload Hosting Initiative (PHI), is a cooperation program under the Access to Space for All Initiative between the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC). PHI-1, which the first transport is called, will carry two payloads from the National Space Science Agency of the Kingdom of Bahrain (NSSA) and the Antarikchya Pratisthan Nepal University.

What Else Happened This Week?

Austria has one of the highest proportions of foreigners in the European Union. A recently published study by the City of Vienna analyses the motivations of the many people without Austrian citizenship and explains why most of them prefer to keep their old citizenship.