Weekly Briefing: Austria’s Dealing with Rising Energy Prices

Take five minutes to catch up on this week's essential news!

Energy Saving

Without further application, the electricity price brake comes into effect for every household with an existing electricity contract. The electricity cost brake is intended to counteract the current price increases for electricity. This will be visible on the electricity bill. According to the government, households can save an average of 500 euros per year.

A new electricity-saving tool is available online, where it is visible how you can save electricity depending on the time of the day. It shows you when it makes more sense to turn the light on.

The City of Vienna is preparing to give up to 200 Euros to its citizens, in the frame of the Energy Bonus 22, as declared in the City's press release.

Due to the energy crisis, the lighting of many Viennese landmarks and institutions will be switched off earlier - for example at St. Stephen's Cathedral and Schönbrunn Palace. At the Hofburg, on the other hand, the lighting concept is still being tweaked to "avoid security problems".

Russo-Ukrainian War

Austria condemns Russia's tactic of using world hunger as a weapon. Austria pledges € 3.8 million to the initiative "Grain from Ukraine" for the delivery of Ukrainian grain to needy people in Ethiopia and Sudan.

Based on a tip-off, the route and the type of packaging, a shipment from Hong Kong via Dubai was subjected to a detailed customs check during a focal point inspection at the customs warehouse at Vienna Airport. As a result, it turned out to be a direct hit: 6,420 pieces of presumably counterfeit branded products were found in 168 cartons. These were disguised as an "aid delivery" to Ukraine.

Diplomacy in Vienna and the World

Alibek Bakayev, Kazakhstan's new permanent representative, presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, Ghada Waly. Meet Ambassador Alibek Bakayev, the new permanent representative of Kazakhstan to the International Organizations in Vienna.

The Syrian conflict, which has been going on for more than 10 years, has led to one of the world's biggest humanitarian crises. The precarious situation on the ground and in neighboring Jordan, where many Syrian refugees are, is worsening and a political solution to the conflict is not in sight. Austria's humanitarian aid on the ground is helping to prevent illegal migration to Europe, the government said.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said the nuclear negotiations have reached a "dead end", adding that Europe has not fulfilled its obligations. Even so, Iran's foreign ministry said it is committed to finding a diplomatic solution to its nuclear dispute with the U.S. and Europe, but it is not optimistic the negotiations with Washington will succeed.

The Ambassador of the United States of America, Victoria Reggie Kennedy, was a guest in Carinthia. After a visit to the Carinthian provincial government and a meeting with Governor Peter Kaiser, she also examined the "American shelves" in the AK Library in Villach.

Culture

The transfer of writings and materials of the poet Rainer Maria Rilke (1875-1926) to the German Literature Archive Marbach is the largest transfer to the Literature Archive in Baden-Württemberg with the estate, which had been in private hands for almost 100 years.

The first hybrid "Butoh Vienna Art Festival" from December 1 to 11 can boast a world star of Butoh. The festival, organized by Austrian-based Brazilian and top-class Butoh performer Will Lopes, from December 1 to 11, will bring Atsushi Takenouchi to Vienna. The 60-year-old Japanese is one of the most distinguished artists of this special form of dance theater, which does without a fixed form.

What Else Happened This Week?

The pre-Christmas season in Vienna has officially begun. The festive illumination of the Christmas tree on Rathausplatz already illuminates the entire square. The "Wiener Weihnachtstraum" invites this year with an adapted concept for more sustainability, less standel and more offers for families.

Democracy is experiencing a crisis of confidence globally and is under threat, also in Austria the last years showed the breach of trust between people and democracy. The Central European University, SORA and the Wiener Zeitung are jointly organizing the first Austrian Democracy Congress on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Experts from science and practice will discuss how to promote trust and strengthen democracy.



