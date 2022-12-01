New Online Tool in Austria Should Help You to Save Electricity

The Austrian Ministry of climate protection, in cooperation with the Austrian Power Grid (APG), presented a new online tool today where it can be helpful to determine at which certain times of the day you should activate the electricity. The tool recommends the hours when the people of Austria should keep their lights off. By saving electricity in such a targeted manner, the people can help to relieve the electricity system and reduce gas consumption in the gas power plant, according to the website Energie.gov.at.

From now on, the website Energie.gov.at will present daily recommendations for electricity saving. The times shown on the website present the times when electricity consumption is especially high caused by households and companies and the electricity produced cannot be covered by renewable energies anymore. Therefore, gas power plants help to cover the production. The times, when electricity should be saved, are usually between 8.00 a.m – 12.00 p.m, and 5.00 a.m – 7.00 a.m.

The APG measures the data by checking the wind situation, the water flow in the rivers, electricity imports and energy consumption. Using these methods, the APG knows precisely when the electricity in the country should be saved. According to the member of the APG-board Gerhard Christiner, it would be already enough if “you can postpone turning your clothes dryer on from 8.00 p.m to 9.00 p.m. that would be a big help”

This might not sound much to the average electricity consumer, but it makes a big difference in the general well-being of energy consumption in Austria. This electricity-saving Method can secure the energy supply and stop the rising electricity prices in the medium term.

BMK