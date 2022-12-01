Meet the New Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the International Organizations in Vienna

Alibek Bakayev, Kazakhstan's new permanent representative, presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, Ghada Waly. Meet Ambassador Alibek Bakayev, the new permanent representative of Kazakhstan to the International Organizations in Vienna.

HE Mr. Alibek Bakayev, Kazakhstan's new resident representative to the IAEA, presented his credentials to IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi in Vienna, Austria. / Picture: © IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency / Dean Calma / Flickr Attribution (CC BY 2.0, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Alibek Bakayev is currently Kazakhastan’s Ambassador to Austria, the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization, International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations Office at Vienna and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

The new Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the United Nations (Vienna), Alibek Bakayev, presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Waly.

In addition, Mr. Bakayev also presented his credentials to IAEA Chief, Rafael Mariano Grossi.

Mr. Bakayev presented his credentials also to CTBTO Chief Robert Floyd. Bakayev is well-versed in the world of diplomacy.

Mr. Bakayev was also appointed as Kazakhastan’s permanent representative to the OSCE in Vienna. H.E. Mr. Bakayev presented his credentials to the Secretary-General of the Organization for Security and Co-operation, Helga Maria Schmid.

Alibek Bakayev holds Degrees in International Relations and World Languages from the Kazakh University and the Academy of Public Administration of Kazakhstan.

Prior to his diplomacy career, he gained nearly 20 years experience in diplomacy.

Curriculum Vitae:
Education:
Prior to 2004 Studied at the Kazakh University of International Relations and World Languages and the Academy of Public Administration of Kazakhstan
Career History:
2004 Referent, Department of Europe and America, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
2004-2008 Attaché, Third Secretary, Embassy to Germany
2008-2009 Counsellor, Head of Protocol, Ministry of Economy and Budgetary Planning
2009-2010 Director, Department of International Relations, Ministry of Economic Development and Trade
2010-2012 Director, Department of Strategic Planning and Analysis, Ministry of Economic Development and Trade
2012-2014 Head of Division and Deputy Director, Department of Panasian Cooperation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
2015-2019 Director, Department of Panasian Cooperation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
2019-2022 Ambassador to Switzerland
2020-2022 Ambassador to Liechtenstein, the Holy See, the Sovereign Military Order of Malta concurrently
Since 2022 Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Vienna
Diplomatic Rank: Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Vienna
Languages: English and German
Family: Married, three children.

