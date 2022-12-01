Meet the New Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the International Organizations in Vienna

HE Mr. Alibek Bakayev, Kazakhstan's new resident representative to the IAEA, presented his credentials to IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi in Vienna, Austria. / Picture: © IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency / Dean Calma / Flickr Attribution (CC BY 2.0, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Alibek Bakayev is currently Kazakhastan’s Ambassador to Austria, the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization, International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations Office at Vienna and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

The new Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the United Nations (Vienna), Alibek Bakayev, presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Waly.

Welcome to the new Permanent Representative of #Kazakhstan, Alibek Bakyev, who presented his credentials today to the Director-General of #UNVienna @ghadafathiwaly - more here ➡ https://t.co/F002HBjPZX pic.twitter.com/1pvuKFTntZ — UN Vienna (@UN_Vienna) November 23, 2022

In addition, Mr. Bakayev also presented his credentials to IAEA Chief, Rafael Mariano Grossi.

A warm welcome to Amb. @AlibekBakayev, Kazakhstan's new representative to @IAEAorg. We work closely with in a number of areas, most notably our low enriched uranium bank in the country. Honored to receive a medal celebrating Kazakhstan's 30 years of independence. pic.twitter.com/UPwpBs2cQT — Rafael MarianoGrossi (@rafaelmgrossi) November 14, 2022

Mr. Bakayev presented his credentials also to CTBTO Chief Robert Floyd. Bakayev is well-versed in the world of diplomacy.

@_RobFloyd was pleased to accept credentials of HE Ambassador @AlibekBakayev of Kazakhstan in Vienna. Kazakhstan's leadership in nuclear non-proliferation & steadfast support of #CTBT's entry into force make it an invaluable partner in #CTBTO's mission to end nuclear testing. pic.twitter.com/YG9CBvNoab — CTBTO (@CTBTO) November 18, 2022

Mr. Bakayev was also appointed as Kazakhastan’s permanent representative to the OSCE in Vienna. H.E. Mr. Bakayev presented his credentials to the Secretary-General of the Organization for Security and Co-operation, Helga Maria Schmid.

Great pleasure to receive credentials from Ambassador @AlibekBakayev, the new Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the @OSCE.



Warm welcome! I am looking forward to working with you. pic.twitter.com/gqh6VgMSZQ — Helga Maria Schmid (@HelgaSchmid_SG) November 10, 2022

Alibek Bakayev holds Degrees in International Relations and World Languages from the Kazakh University and the Academy of Public Administration of Kazakhstan.

Prior to his diplomacy career, he gained nearly 20 years experience in diplomacy.

Curriculum Vitae:

Education:

Prior to 2004 Studied at the Kazakh University of International Relations and World Languages and the Academy of Public Administration of Kazakhstan Career History:

2004 Referent, Department of Europe and America, Ministry of Foreign Affairs 2004-2008 Attaché, Third Secretary, Embassy to Germany 2008-2009 Counsellor, Head of Protocol, Ministry of Economy and Budgetary Planning 2009-2010 Director, Department of International Relations, Ministry of Economic Development and Trade 2010-2012 Director, Department of Strategic Planning and Analysis, Ministry of Economic Development and Trade 2012-2014 Head of Division and Deputy Director, Department of Panasian Cooperation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs 2015-2019 Director, Department of Panasian Cooperation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs 2019-2022 Ambassador to Switzerland 2020-2022 Ambassador to Liechtenstein, the Holy See, the Sovereign Military Order of Malta concurrently Since 2022 Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Vienna Diplomatic Rank: Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Vienna

Languages: English and German

Family: Married, three children.



UNIS