Counterfeiting Cargo Shipment at Vienna Airport Disguised as "Aid Delivery" to Ukraine

OrganizationsOther ♦ Published: Yesterday; 23:57 ♦ (Vindobona)

Based on a tip-off, the route and the type of packaging, a shipment from Hong Kong via Dubai was subjected to a detailed customs check during a focal point inspection at the customs warehouse at Vienna Airport. As a result, it turned out to be a direct hit: 6,420 pieces of presumably counterfeit branded products were found in 168 cartons. These were disguised as an "aid delivery" to Ukraine.

Customs focus check at Vienna International Airport - 6,420 pieces of counterfeit branded products seized. / Picture: © BMF / ZAÖ / Flickr Attribution (CC BY 2.0, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

The shipment, weighing more than 2 tons, was temporarily stored and the trademark right holders were notified. The shipment contained 300 pieces of earphones, 1,611 pieces of cell phone accessories, 388 pieces of clothing and accessories, 2,080 pieces of logos in the form of various badges, 1,277 pieces of sports shoes, 46 pieces of bags, 332 pieces of watches and 386 pieces of packaging, all counterfeits of well-known brands.

Ukraine, VIA Vienna International Airport, Russo-Ukrainian War, Product Piracy, Magnus Brunner, Hong Kong, Dubai, Crime, Counterfeiting, BMF - Federal Ministry of Finance - Bundesministerium für Finanzen
