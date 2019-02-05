Visit to the Palestinian Territories: Austria's Van der Bellen for a Two-State Solution

Mahmoud Abbas (right) pleaded for the European Union to be involved as a mediator for peace. / Picture: © Österreichische Präsidentschaftskanzlei / Peter Lechner/HBF

During the meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Alexander Van der Bellen spoke out in favour of a two-state solution between Palestinians and Israel.

Van der Bellen assured Abbas of Austria's support within the framework of the European Union: "The EU remains a reliable partner of the Palestinians and the Palestinian Authority".

Bilateral development…