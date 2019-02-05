Sponsored
Article Tools
Visit to the Palestinian Territories: Austria's Van der Bellen for a Two-State Solution
Published: Yesterday; 18:50 · (Vindobona)
Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen met Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah: "We are friends of Israel AND of the Palestinians. We want to deepen relations with both sides". Mahmoud Abbas thanked Austria for the "historical relationships" cultivated since Bruno Kreisky.
Mahmoud Abbas (right) pleaded for the European Union to be involved as a mediator for peace. / Picture: © Österreichische Präsidentschaftskanzlei / Peter Lechner/HBFThis article includes a total of 371 words.
During the meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Alexander Van der Bellen spoke out in favour of a two-state solution between Palestinians and Israel.
Van der Bellen assured Abbas of Austria's support within the framework of the European Union: "The EU remains a reliable partner of the Palestinians and the Palestinian Authority".
Bilateral development…
Fast News Search