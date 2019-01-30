Meet the Ambassador of the State of Israel to Austria: H.E. Ms. Talya Lador-Fresher

Ambassador of the State of Israel to Austria: H.E. Ms. Talya Lador-Fresher / Picture: © Botschaft des Staates Israel / S. Nuechtern

Talya Lador-Fresher completed her military service for the State of Israel in the intelligence sector from 1981 to 1983.

She studied business administration and political science at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1987.

She joined the diplomatic service of her country in 1989.

From 1991 to 1993 she worked at the…