Meet the Ambassador of the State of Israel to Austria: H.E. Ms. Talya Lador-Fresher
Published: January 30, 2019; 13:00 · (Vindobona)
Ambassador Talya Lador-Fresher has been Ambassador of the State of Israel in Austria since 2015 and is Israel's permanent representative at the International Organizations in Vienna. She once told "The Diplomatic Club", that "It is hard to be a diplomat, it is harder to be an Israeli diplomat and even harder to be an Israeli woman diplomat."
Ambassador of the State of Israel to Austria: H.E. Ms. Talya Lador-Fresher / Picture: © Botschaft des Staates Israel / S. Nuechtern
Talya Lador-Fresher completed her military service for the State of Israel in the intelligence sector from 1981 to 1983.
She studied business administration and political science at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1987.
She joined the diplomatic service of her country in 1989.
From 1991 to 1993 she worked at the…
