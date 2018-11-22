Anti-Semitism Conference in Vienna - Austria to Win Israel's Favor

Chancellor Kurz: "Living up to our historical responsibility!" / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel

The conference should look for concrete solutions to secure Jewish life in Europe.

Sharp criticism was levelled at those states that refuse to sign a joint EU declaration against anti-Semitism.

The declaration is to be adopted on the initiative of the Austrian EU Presidency at the EU summit in December. It would contain a common definition of Anti-Semitism and a declaration that Jews are citizens of Europe and have the right to live in peace.

"For me it is almost unimaginable that almost 100 years after the Shoah something like anti-Semitism still exists at all and that there is constantly new imported anti-Semitism in our society. It is therefore all the more essential never to forget what has happened and to convey to future generations the awareness that there have not only been victims but also many perpetrators in Austria", said Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz at the high-ranking conference "Europe beyond Anti-Semitism and Anti-Zionism - safeguarding Jewish life in Europe" on 21 November in Vienna.

Discussions with contemporary witnesses - raising awareness

In his speech, the Chancellor emphasised that in all initiatives against forgetting contact with contemporary witnesses and conversations with survivors, "even if they are often painful", an essential foundation for raising awareness was provided. Today, however, it is also important to develop an awareness of how present anti-Semitism is today and that "anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism increasingly go hand in hand". The Republic of Austria must take responsibility for looking not only at the past, but also at the present and future. "And if we look to the future, there are many possibilities to live up to our historical responsibility," said Sebastian Kurz. It is not only about the erection of memorial sites such as the Name Wall in Vienna, but also about events such as today's, from which further steps can be derived.

During the panel discussion, the Federal Chancellor referred to several fields of action in Austria: "Due to our own history, we have a very strict legal situation and high sanctions regarding anti-Semitism". The security of the Jewish community is also an important concern, as is raising awareness and dealing with anti-Semitism in schools. The President of the European Jewish Congress, Mosche Kantor, thanked the Federal Chancellor for his efforts against anti-Semitism. Austria had been very decisive during its EU Presidency, had made the issue of anti-Semitism a priority and had raised it to the highest level of discussion. However, the fight against and the end of anti-Semitism is only possible if there is close cooperation in all matters, said Mosche Kantor.

Security for Jews

Sebastian Kurz was pleased with the video message of the Israeli Prime Minister, who had to cancel his participation in the conference due to the domestic political situation in Israel. "In a telephone conversation, Prime Minister Netanyahu stressed to me how important it is to him that we in Europe should develop a stronger awareness not only of the fight against anti-Semitism, but also of Israel's need for security. I think today's conference under the Austrian EU Presidency could be a first step in this direction", said the Federal Chancellor. He hopes that sustainable steps will now follow in the fight against anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism, "so that Jews in Austria, Europe and beyond can live in security".

Courage against anti-Semitism in Europe

The European Commissioner for Justice, Consumer Protection and Equality, Vêra Jourová, stressed that the European Union was aware that anti-Semitism was a serious problem, but that it could only be tackled together. Societies should not stand passively by and watch anti-Semitism strengthen. "I never thought how much courage it would take to raise one's voice against anti-Semitism. Thank you, Chancellor, for having this courage," said Jourová.

Coalition of the willing - mobilising society

Rabbi Arthur Schneier warned in his closing statement that one had to be vigilant again against an "epidemic" that was spreading like a virus. "I propose that the EU form a coalition of the willing - in business and finance, education and science - to reach and mobilise society. He wished to see a meeting of all EU education ministers: the only item on the agenda should be education measures against anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism, with the aim of conveying democratic values. "We can achieve a future of peace, freedom and democracy for our children and grandchildren", said Rabbi Schneier, who stressed: "I would never have thought that I would experience the day when a Federal Chancellor is at the forefront and invites us all - with the support of the European Jewish Congress". Chancellor Sebastian Kurz concluded by thanking all the partners, supporters and initiators who made this conference possible.

Full speech by the Federal Chancellor

Ladies and gentlemen, esteemed guests,

I am very happy to be with you now. When I came in, Rabbi Schneier greeted me with a happy "Good morning". Afterwards he "Did you get any rest after last night?" I am not I've only just come here because I've rested. I had to give my constitutional and answer questions to Parliament and can therefore I will join you at the conference only now.

But I would like to say all the more thanks to all partners, supporters and Initiators who made this conference possible. A very big "thank you" for the good cooperation with the Kultusgemeinde here in Austria with President Osi German. And of course a big "thank you" to Mosche Kantor. Thank you very much, that we could start this conference together.

I am very happy about the video message from Bibi Netanjahu, even though we'd probably all have liked him to be with us today. would be. Of course we understand the situation in Israel and in the government. These are not easy days and it is nice that at least with this video message could be a bit indirect. I have with him still and he told me again how important it is to him, that we in the European Union are moving in the right direction, that we are a stronger awareness, not only in the fight against anti-Semitism, but also for Israel's need for security. And I believe that today's Conference, which is the first of its kind under the Austrian Presidency, the can be an important step in this direction.

As a young person of just 32 years of age, I consciously say that there is a need for that almost 100 years after the Shoah, something like a anti-Semitism still exists. It is almost unimaginable that there are not only still existing, but in our society also constantly new imported anti-Semitism. And I believe that with all the work that has been done in Austria today, so that schools can develop an awareness of our history is created, with all the work that is being done today, so that what is here has taken place, will never be forgotten, in all the work that is being done to ensure that everyone in Austria also has an awareness that in Austria there are not only victims, but above all has given many perpetrators. With all the work that is happening here, I believe one thing is indispensable, and that is contact with survivors, who are can directly describe for themselves what they had to go through, what their families have experienced what many have not survived. And even if these encounters are often difficult and painful - at least for me it was like this in the first conversations with survivors - so I believe that just now this contact with survivors is the real change of consciousness in us into Austria has secured.

And now we have to admit to ourselves that my generation probably is one of the last to experience these encounters at all. That Thank God the Holocaust has not taken place in all states and that there are therefore does not provide the opportunity for pupils in all countries, to talk to survivors. That's something that is happening here in Austria and in Germany, but certainly not all over the world.

And we have to be aware that anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism today more and more blur. I have been in school as a younger generation in Austria about the Holocaust. A real consciousness I have only developed in conversation with survivors. A real awareness of how much Anti-Semitism still exists today, I have only in my political activity when I became Secretary of State for Integration. A real awareness, anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism often go hand in hand, and are usually only two sides of a medal, I have developed only, when I Foreign Secretary. And I believe that we, as the Republic of Austria, cannot today only have the responsibility to look back, also to be honest in the dealing with our own history, memorials and possibilities to such as the construction of the name wall in Austria, but that in addition to looking back, we must also look forward. And if we look forward, then thank God there is a lot to be said for possibilities, much that we can do. Nothing with which to tell our story but a great deal where we can live up to our responsibility on the basis of our history.

And I would like to thank David Harris, who brought me here a long time ago. invited me to Jerusalem and gave me the opportunity there to attend the HAC Global Forum to be a part of it. It was moving for me and we have there the idea of this conference was born. We have taken it upon ourselves what can a small country like Austria do in the concert of the European Union. I believe that the possibilities are sometimes greater than one would expect thinks.

So as the Republic of Austria, we do not only want to look back, but also we want to look ahead, conscious of our responsibility, too take sustainable steps. And I very much hope that the uniform definition of anti-Semitism of this conference, but hopefully also Council conclusions on the Fight against anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism at the end of our Presidency can be an important step forward. A step towards so that Jews in Austria, in Europe and beyond may also really be to be able to live in safety. Only then will we be able to live up to our historical responsibility I've really lived up to it.

Thank you very much for your commitment!