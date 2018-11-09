Erection of the Vienna Shoah Memorial Wall about to Begin

Reception for survivors of the Shoah in Ostarrichi Park, the place where the Shoah Memorial Wall is to be erected. / Picture: © Parlamentsdirektion / Thomas Topf

The memorial wall, a memorial with the names of the Austrian Jews murdered during the Nazi era, is to be erected in Ostarrichi Park in front of the Austrian National Bank in the 9th district of Vienna.

A substantial part of the costs of the project initiated by Kurt Yakov Tutter will be borne by the Republic of Austria.

According to the initiator, a circle of stone…