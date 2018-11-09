Sponsored
Erection of the Vienna Shoah Memorial Wall about to Begin
Published: November 9, 2018; 19:03 · (Vindobona)
The long-planned project of a name memorial wall for the 66,000 Jews murdered in Austria during National Socialism is about to be realized. Kurt Tutter, initiator of the name wall, explained the significance of the new memorial, which will be erected in Ostarrichi Park. For him, it was a matter of commemorating his family as well as families unknown to him who had been completely wiped out by Nazi crimes.
Reception for survivors of the Shoah in Ostarrichi Park, the place where the Shoah Memorial Wall is to be erected. / Picture: © Parlamentsdirektion / Thomas Topf
The memorial wall, a memorial with the names of the Austrian Jews murdered during the Nazi era, is to be erected in Ostarrichi Park in front of the Austrian National Bank in the 9th district of Vienna.
A substantial part of the costs of the project initiated by Kurt Yakov Tutter will be borne by the Republic of Austria.
According to the initiator, a circle of stone…
