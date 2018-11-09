Rabbi Arthur Schneier (left): "Only together can we overcome hatred!" / Picture: © Parlamentsdirektion / Johannes Zinner

Rabbi Arthur Schneier, born in Vienna, survived the war in Hungary with his mother.

His grandfather, Joseph Schneier, was deported to Theresienstadt in 1941 and from there to a death camp near Lublin.

His grandparents in Hungary, who were deported in 1944, died in Auschwitz-Birkenau. "If I want to visit their graves, I must visit the crematoria there," said Rabbi Schneier.

"I am a Viennese, but I was expelled from Vienna. But I never left Vienna," Rabbi Schneier said at the beginning of his speech.

This time he had travelled to Vienna with a particularly heavy heart and full of pain, after a visit to mourning Pittsburgh and to the mourners of the synagogue "Ets Chajim - Tree of Life". The massacre in Pittsburgh had reminded him of the countless Viennese Jews who had been murdered and of the synagogue of his Viennese childhood, the Polish Temple in Leopoldsgasse.

He had witnessed the synagogue being set on fire during the night from 9 to 10 November 1938. A few days before his eighth birthday, his beautiful childrens world in Vienna had collapsed, Rabbi Schneier recalled. Overnight he became an outsider in his hometown.

As a survivor of the Holocaust, he felt a special obligation to work for peaceful coexistence. "The scars are there, but it was also my firm decision to build bridges of understanding and respect every member of the human family, regardless of faith, race, majority or minority.

The "Appeal of Conscience Foundation", founded by him in 1965, is an association of business and religious leaders who contribute to strengthening religious freedom, human rights and mutual understanding as well as human to human relations, and in particular to protecting religious sites as part of a precious cultural and civic heritage. Common ground is central, because, Rabbi Schneier said, "United we prevail - divided we fail".

He had witnessed in his life the beast man, but also the best in man. However, he firmly believes that the best in man will prevail. It is important not to be paralyzed by the past. He had got to know Vienna as a city that could be a bridge between East and West, as a destination and transit point for refugees, for example from Hungary in 1956 and later. For the Jews who were able to emigrate from Russia, Vienna was an important transit point on their way to Israel. Rabbi Schneier stressed that the United Nations also saw Vienna as a bridge.

The Bible obliges us to remember Amalek, the enemies of the Jewish people and their successors who committed crimes against humanity. The denial of the Holocaust hurt the survivors of the Holocaust particularly. After the experiences of the Holocaust, he did not think that the topic of anti-Semitism should be discussed again. Unfortunately, he was wrong. The speaker pointed out that it was not only Jews who were victims of anti-Semitism. Rather, anti-Semitism is an indicator of how a society treats other religious and ethnic minorities. Rabbi Schneier recalled the words in Moses' third book: "Do not remain inactive in the face of your neighbor's blood". Silence is not a solution, it only encourages the perpetrators.

The Appeal of Conscience Foundation has therefore brought together a Unity Against Hatred gathering in its synagogue, the Park East Synagogue, to reject any form of hatred. The Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, had called for an intensified fight against anti-Semitism and had declared, as had spiritual leaders of Catholic, Protestant, Greek Orthodox and Muslim communities: "We stand united". History teaches that disunity and division, division and hatred are the wrong answers to the many questions that living together in a society poses to us.

Austria had a duty to defend its Jewish communities against anti-Semitic aspirations. Even a small country like Austria could play an important role in the worldwide resolution of conflicts in the fight against anti-Semitism and any form of hatred, said Rabbi Schneier, who used the image of a tugboat and the pilots without whose support no ocean giant could call at a port. Great powers needed such pilots, and Austria had taken over this role again and again.

He was convinced that the "silent majority" did not want hatred and division, but living together in peace and mutual respect. What has passed cannot be changed. But it can and must be remembered and learned from. "Let's work together on a clear confession: 'Never again'" concluded Rabbi Schneier. "Today we have the opportunity to shape the future for all people, the leaves on the tree of life. Together we can work for peace, freedom, democracy and human rights. God bless our common work!

The commitment to "never again" was also reaffirmed by the members of the government and parliament present, who, at Schneier's request, repeated the slogan together with the other participants of the reception.