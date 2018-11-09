80 Years of November Pogrom - Remembrance at the Site of the Former Leopoldstadt Temple, at Judenplatz near the Shoah Memorial and in Parliament

Alexander Van der Bellen at the laying of a wreath at the memorial for the Austrian Jewish victims of the Shoah. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Carina Karlovits / HBF

Sobotka: Austria has changed

"For a long time Austria, in its self-conception of having been a 'victim' of the Third Reich, has shirked its responsibility towards the real victims - in questions of restitution and reparation as well as in its relations with the State of Israel. Only late and hesitantly were relevant steps taken. After 1945, the resurrected Republic of Austria had not written a glorious book for itself. This was stressed today by the President of the National Council, Wolfgang Sobotka, on the occasion of the reception for Austrian Shoah survivors from Israel, who are currently in Vienna at the invitation of the Federal Government.

The reception took place in the Great Redouten Hall in the Hofburg in memory of the November pogroms 80 years ago.

Many Austrians were to blame. In this context, the President of the National Council expressed his deep regret that at no time had it been decided to invite those who had been expelled to return to their old homeland, to return to their old property. "As the supreme representative of the Austrian People's Representation of your native country", Sobotka said personally to the survivors of the Shoah who were present, "against this background I feel the moral responsibility to bow with all humility and respect to you and to ask your forgiveness for Austria".

Nevertheless, Austria had changed, Sobotka stressed, even if no one could replace what had been done to and stolen from those affected. Above all, he emphasized the outstanding work of the National Fund of the Republic of Austria for the Victims of National Socialism under the direction of Hannah Lessing. In addition, it was important to him that a new citizenship law now ensured that everyone who had once been Austrians could still be Austrians today - including their descendants.

As a striking, visible and touching sign of this change, the President of the National Council referred to the light installation on the facade of the Uniqa office tower in Vienna, which commemorates the victims of the Shoah these days. In 1928, citizens who were deported, humiliated, tortured and murdered for the sole reason that they were Jews lived on the site where the office tower stands today. The names of these 68 people now appear in this light installation - a cooperation between the insurance company, a bank and the Documentation Archive of the Austrian Resistance. Sobotka said that this privately organized commemoration symbolized all 66,000 murdered Austrians, combined with a clear message: "Never again must incitement and hatred determine our country and our society in such a way and lead to actions that go against everything that makes us human".

Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen laid a wreath at the Shoah Memorial on Judenplatz

Already the day before Van der Bellen had reminded at a commemoration ceremony of the November pogroms at the Psychosocial Centre ESRA of the IKG in Vienna that the "often repeated 'never again'" should not "degenerate into a compulsory exercise or a phrase". History must be seen as an example of "where scapegoat politics, agitation and exclusion can lead", he said on the square of the former Leopoldstadt temple destroyed during the November pogrom in 1938.

Although history never repeats itself in the same way, there are situations and political discourses "that can show similarities". "Let us be vigilant so that humiliation, deprivation of rights and persecution in our country or in Europe can never happen again," said the Federal President.

He also called for awareness of the high value of fundamental rights and freedoms and of human rights. This must be "defended anew every day", he said, as must liberal democracy and freedom of the press.

We must see history as an example of where scapegoat politics, agitation and exclusion can lead.

Van der Bellen also recalled the events of 80 years ago, the destruction of synagogues and prayer houses, apartments and shops. But it was even more important to remember those people "who were humiliated, tortured, expelled or murdered".

The President paid special tribute to the contemporary witnesses present at the commemoration ceremony, whom he thanked for sharing their personal memories of the crimes of the National Socialists. This made it possible to convey impressions of what it meant to be exposed to an inhuman ideology, a hateful mass.

Injustice cannot be undone, said the Federal President. But Austria could support those people who were exposed to persecution in the best possible way. Van der Bellen, who also thanked the team at the Psychosocial Centre for taking care of NS survivors and other traumatised people, said that public recognition of the suffering of those affected was particularly important.