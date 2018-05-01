Teddy Kollek Exhibition at the Jewish Museum Vienna

Teddy Kollek (2nd from left) with Shimon Peres in 1984 / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Government Press Office (Israel) [CC BY-SA 3.0]

Teddy Kollek (1911–2007) was the mayor of Jerusalem from 1965 to 1993.

The future Jerusalem mayor grew up in Vienna and got involved in Zionist youth organizations while he was still in Vienna.

According to the Jewish Museum, he was a "Vienna native". In fact, he was born in Hungary according to Wikipedia and only moved from Budapest to Vienna with his family at the age of 7.

Teddy Kollek, whose parents, as enthusiastic Zionists, named him after Theodor Herzl, already emigrated to Palestine in 1935 (at the age of 24), where he began his political career in the office of David Ben-Gurion, the founder of the State of Israel.

At the time of the Anschluss, he was just building the “Ein Gev” kibbutz on the eastern shore of the Sea of Galilee.

Kollek’s life journey tells of constantly worsening conditions in Vienna before the Anschluss, of his work to rescue refugees from the Nazi regime, and his efforts to enable a peaceful co-existence between Jews and Palestinians, especially in Jerusalem.

After the Six-Day War in 1967 and the reunification, he guided the neglected city to new splendor and developed it into a modern metropolis.

During his 28-year tenure, he strove for a peaceful coexistence of his multi-religious residents in Jerusalem. He laid the cornerstone for this through the establishment of the non-profit Jerusalem Foundation. The Vienna of his youth served as a role model in terms of culture and community politics.

Kollek’s late return to Vienna, where he opened the Jewish Museum together with his Viennese colleague Helmut Zilk fifty-five years after the Anschluss and the November Pogrom in 1938, ultimately leads into the middle of the history of that very place where the exhibition is to be seen and whose predecessor institution, the world’s oldest Jewish museum, was closed in March 1938 by the National Socialists.

Teddy Kollek - The Viennese Mayor of Jerusalem

11 Apr to 25 Nov

Jewish Museum Vienna, Dorotheergasse 11, 1010 Vienna

Opening Hours: Sunday to Friday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Closed on Saturdays.

Curators: Marcus Patka and Elke-Vera Kotowski

Link: http://www.jmw.at/en/exhibitions/teddy-kollek-viennese-mayor-jerusalem