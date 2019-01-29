Holocaust Remembrance Day in Vienna: "We Remember"

Holocaust Concentration Camp Jewish mass grave West Ukraine / Picture: © Wikipedia / Roman Z

Various organizers, among them the IKG - Vienna Israelite Community - Israelitische Kultusgemeinde Wien invited to ceremonial commemorations.

On 27 January 1945, the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration and extermination camp was liberated by the Red Army.

By then, 1.1 million people had been murdered in Auschwitz by Austrian and German Nazis: more than 1 million people who were discriminated against, humiliated and persecuted as Jews, 21,000 members of Roma groups, 15,000 Soviet prisoners of war and more than 80,000 deportees to Auschwitz for political and other reasons.

Representing all places of the Holocaust, the date of the Auschwitz liberation was proclaimed "International Holocaust Remembrance Day" by the UN.

International Holocaust Remembrance Day is an international memorial day on 27 January commemorating the tragedy of the Holocaust that occurred during the Second World War. It commemorates the genocide that resulted in the death of an estimated 6 million Jews, 8.7 million Slavs, 1.8 million ethnic Poles, 220,000 Romani people, 250,000 mentally and physically disabled people, 312,000 Serb civilians, 1,900 Jehovah's Witnesses, asocials political dissidents and homosexual men 70,000, by the Nazi regime and its collaborators.

Alexander Van der Bellen and Sebastian Kurz officially commemorated the Holocaust:

"The painful lessons learned from history must not be forgotten again in order to prevent repetitions of such crimes in the future", Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen warned. "It is painful to remember the suffering inflicted on so many people by large sections of the population, their own neighbours, an inhuman regime," Van der Bellen wrote on Twitter.

"Today, we mark the International Holocaust Remembrance Day. It is our duty to remember and commemorate the victims of the Holocaust and to ensure that those dark times will never be repeated." Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz tweeted, "It is our duty to make sure the world never forgets the horrors of the Holocaust. I invite everyone to join the #WeRemember campaign for International Holocaust Remembrance Day."

The IKG - Vienna Israelite Community - Israelitische Kultusgemeinde wrote:

"But active politics of remembrance does not only mean dealing with the past, it also means opposing the ideologies of inequality in the present and taking responsibility for the future! After the untiring recounting in the past decades of the incomprehensible misery to which radical nationalism and racist delusion have led in Europe, we are now seeing nationalist and racist movements reemerging in Europe again or already endowed with power."

Speech by General Secretary for Jewish Affairs, Raimund Fastenbauer:

Dear friends!

It is good to be here, at Heldenplatz. The occasion is bad. But that we are here is good.

The planned contemporary witness is sick as we heard, unfortunately there are less and less of you in the course of time. They are irreplaceable, but also their words alone are important. I am not a contemporary witness, I am the next generation. But unfortunately many of us can confirm that the ideas that led to the Holocaust did not disappear even after liberation. At the age of 15 I heard by chance at the opera the cries "Heil Borodajkevic, Hoch Auswitz" which shocked me and when I told you about it at home, the Nazi era was talked about for the first time. Yes, has one become more clever since then? I have to think of the "songbooks".

What can I say in times of increasing anti-Semitism? I looked into my computer to see what I said here a few years ago and I find it of unchanged topicality, unfortunately. I have added some additions. One should also talk about positive things, because it should show that if we appear broad and united, we make progress.

We could not always be here when we wanted. For years, the defeat of National Socialism and the German Wehrmacht was mourned here. There is no more room for it here, that's a good thing. For a few years now the Feast of Joy for Liberation has been taking place here on 8 May, and today we commemorate the victims of the Holocaust worldwide on 27 January. Also here.

And no more wreaths are laid in front of a soldier's monument designed by an illegal National Socialist in the crypt of domestic and foreign politicians.

Yes, the members of the German Wehrmacht, many of them Austrians, have made the Holocaust, the murder of Jews, Roma, political prisoners, homosexuals and others in the concentration camps possible by their so-called fulfilment of duty, some without personal guilt, but many guilt-stricken, and were themselves involved in massacres. They did not defend their homeland in foreign countries but waged wars of aggression in the service of a criminal regime.

If they had not existed, we would not have had to be here today, because they had secured the murders of the Einsatzgruppen and in the extermination camps.

Austrian society is also recognizing this far too slowly. In the provinces, however, there are still dozens of uncommented memorials where fallen soldiers of the 1st World War are equated with those of the 2nd World War under the title "Fulfilment of Obligations and Remembrance of Heroes".

Can we sit back and relax? Rather not. The Shoah did not begin with the gas chambers, that was the end. It began with lively, inflammatory slogans and today we hear them everywhere in Europe and elsewhere. We Jews in Europe feel increasingly uncomfortable with increasing anti-Semitism from different directions.

Not far from us, in our neighbouring country Germany, for example, a neo-Nazi murderous underground was ignored for years and asylum seekers' homes are on fire. The AFD demands a so-called new policy of commemoration and describes the Holocaust in obscene words as a tiny detail of German history. And here, especially in Upper Austria, there is an active neo-Nazi scene.

On the other hand, in many European countries as well as in the EU institutions, we see an almost compulsive occupation with actual or alleged errors in the policy of the State of Israel. This picking out of Israel, this double morality makes Israel a global Jew among the peoples. Solidarity with Israel and its people is part of our identity. On the one hand, we cannot accept the dead Jews who remember the victims, but on the other hand, we cannot constantly criticise half of our people who live in Israel and turn them into perpetrators. It is called secondary anti-Semitism, one wants to calm one's own bad conscience by attaching crimes to the Jews. Then you would be pari.

The whole thing is combined with ignoring the threats of the Holocaust denier regime in Tehran. From the past we have learned to take threats seriously. For us "never again" is not just a ritually used phrase.

Right-wing extremists and Islamists in reality provide each other with arguments. At best, they are competitors, competitors in the anti-Semitism industry. You have to stand up against both. This cannot be either or, but must be both.

It is up to Austrian politics and civil society not to let conditions arise like in Scandinavia, Germany or France, where parts of the Jewish population no longer see a future for themselves. I do not want to have to have a discussion in Austria, as is often the case in Europe, about whether, for security reasons, one should not wear a kippa, or whether one should all the more demonstratively put it on or better emigrate to Israel in good time. Xenophobia on the one hand and political Islam are like plague and cholera, both make a society sick, both contain anti-Semitism. One uses the other and they use each other as justification.