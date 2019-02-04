Israel State Visit: "Austria is jointly responsible for the Shoah"

Van der Bellen: "Our goal is that Jews, wherever they live, can live safely and in peace. Israel must be able to live in peace. This is a national concern and consensus in Austria." / Picture: © Österreichische Präsidentschaftskanzlei / Peter Lechner/HBF

"Tens of thousands of Jewish Austrians were murdered by the Nazi regime, and even more were expelled. Many expellees found a new home here in Israel. They built up the country and defended it in several wars," said Van der Bellen. Furthermore, "Let me say unequivocally. Austria is jointly responsible for the Shoah. Many Austrians were among the perpetrators."

At the…