Israel State Visit: "Austria is jointly responsible for the Shoah"
Published: February 4, 2019; 22:08 · (Vindobona)
During his state visit to Israel, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen emphasised Austria's co-responsibility for the Shoah. In the Holocaust memorial Jad Vaschem Van der Bellen bowed before the Jewish victims of National Socialism. Meanwhile, as expected, there is no lifting of the boycott against Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl or members of the Freedom Party's cabinet.
Van der Bellen: "Our goal is that Jews, wherever they live, can live safely and in peace. Israel must be able to live in peace. This is a national concern and consensus in Austria." / Picture: © Österreichische Präsidentschaftskanzlei / Peter Lechner/HBF
"Tens of thousands of Jewish Austrians were murdered by the Nazi regime, and even more were expelled. Many expellees found a new home here in Israel. They built up the country and defended it in several wars," said Van der Bellen. Furthermore, "Let me say unequivocally. Austria is jointly responsible for the Shoah. Many Austrians were among the perpetrators."
