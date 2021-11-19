Vienna's Christmas Markets Get You in the Mood for Christmas

It is once again that time of year when Vienna’s most scenic squares are transformed into enchanting Christmas markets.

One can smell the scent of Christmas baking, hot punch, and toasted almonds in the air. The Old City and shopping streets are decorated with festive lights that spread the Christmas cheer in Vienna.

Below is a list of some of the numerous Christmas markets throughout Vienna that visitors flock to each year.

Rathausplatz (November 12 – December 26, 2021)

A tall arched gateway with candles welcomes visitors at the entrance to City Hall Square for the Vienna Christmas World on Rathausplatz. Visitors can purchase Christmas gifts, Christmas tree decorations, handicrafts, culinary treats, confectionery, and warming drinks from the 150 sales booths at the traditional Christmas Market.

The trees in City Hall Park and along the Ringstrasse boulevard provide a festive glow. The tree of hearts is a particularly popular attraction for couples in love. The Children’s World offers a carousel, a ferris wheel, a crib path, and wonderful light installations in the park.

Maria-Theresien-Platz (November 17 – December 26, 2021)

Not far from the Vienna Christmas World on Rathausplatz is the Christmas Village on Maria-Theresien-Platz.

It is located in the picturesque area between the Museum of Art History and the Museum of Natural History.

During Advent, there are over 70 booths offering traditional handicrafts and original gift ideas set up in this square.

University of Vienna Campus (November 12 – December 23, 2021)

Another popular market is the romantic Christmas Village on the University of Vienna’s campus.

Given its proximity to the university, this Christmas market is especially popular among students.

With a children’s railway and an old-fashioned carousel, the Christmas Village in the Altes AKH is also a big hit with families. It also includes two curling lanes.

Freyung (November 20 – December 23, 2021)

With a Christmas market being held here as early as 1772, the Old Viennese Christmas Market on Freyung in the city center is committed to tradition.

Today, this market is a wonderful place to buy handicrafts, glass decorations, traditional mangers, and ceramics.

From 4:00 p.m., cheerful Advent music can be heard in the square.

Am Hof (November 12 – December 23, 2021)

Just a short distance from the Freyung Christmas, handicrafts can also be purchased at the Am Hof Christmas Market.

Christmas music and choral singing offer a delightful atmosphere.

Schönbrunn Palace (November 20 – December 26, 2021)

The Christmas Market in front of Schönbrunn Palace charms with its imperial backdrop.

The atmospheric market offers traditional handicrafts, hand-made Christmas decorations, Christmas concerts, and an extensive children’s program, including a Christmas workshop.

Belvedere Palace (November 19 – December 26, 2021)

With its Baroque background, the Christmas Village at Belvedere Palace awes its visitors.

The one-of-a-kind palace park provides a perfect site for this peaceful Christmas market with elegant handicrafts and culinary delights.

Liechtenstein Garden Palace (November 13 - December 23, 2021)

One new market this year is the Advent market at Liechtenstein Garden Palace.

The extravagant inner courtyard and the park at this palace transform into a Christmas wonderland.

Karlsplatz (November 19 – December 23, 2021)

At the Art Advent on Karlsplatz guests can find a diverse children’s program and, above all, handicrafts to buy.

Further variety is provided by art installations, show workshops, and live bands. All of the food available for purchase is organically certified.

Spittelberg (November 12 – December 23, 2021)

In the idyllic tiny alleyways of the Biedermeier district at the Christmas Market on Spittelberg, there are countless booths full of handicrafts as well as numerous other vendors with unique culinary gift ideas.

Stephansplatz (November 12 – December 26, 2021)

The Christmas Market on Stephansplatz focuses on contemplation and tradition.

Around 40 booths in front of St. Stephen's Cathedral offer high-quality products from Austria.

Opera House (November 12 – December 31, 2021)

The Advent pleasure market at the Opera House offers various culinary delights.

Gingerbread, cheese, meats, punch, and wine from regional producers provide something delicious for everyone.

Riesenradplatz (November 20, 2021 – January 9, 2022)

The Winter Market on Riesenradplatz is all about entertainment, with the slogan “The Prater rocks.”

Here, there are children’s rides, live musical acts from Gospel to Soul to Pop, and a humorous show program until January 9.

Almadvent (November 19 – December 19, 2021)

The Almadvent in front of Messe Wien projects a rural character.

In addition to the sales booths, this Christmas village offers numerous cozy parlors serving culinary delights, as well as spacious craft parlors.

Note: the Christmas markets will be closed during the upcoming lockdown to stop the spread of COVID-19.

