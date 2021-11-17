The Christmas Season Has Come to Vienna: The 2021 Christ Child and Heart Tree

Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig (right) and the 2021 Viennese Christkindl, Klaudija (left), in front of the Heart Tree. / Picture: © Magistrat der Stadt Wien / Christian Jobst / PID

Not one but two attractions of the Viennese pre-Christmas season were present at a photo and video session in Vienna’s City Hall Park.

Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig presented the Viennese Christkindl (Christ Child) 2021, and as a backdrop, the mayor had chosen the popular “Wiener Herzerlbaum” (“Heart Tree”) with its 200 illuminated hearts.

This year, the Viennese Christkindl is called Klaudija. The Christmas ambassador is 21 years old, lives in Brigittenau, and is a trained kindergarten teacher.

“I am happy that we uphold this Christmas tradition and that the Christkindl radiates a lot of optimism," said Mayor Ludwig.

Confidence but also solidarity and cohesion are particularly important at the moment, the city leader emphasized.

“That is why it is particularly nice that the Viennese Christkindl Klaudija will not only be found at the Town Hall Square but will also visit St. Anna Children's Hospital as well as kindergartens and senior citizens' residences,” added Ludwig.

The Viennese Christkindl Klaudija prevailed in the casting against several applicants.

The 21-year-old has loved Christmas since she was a child and is therefore ideally suited to her role as Christmas ambassador.

“As the Viennese Christkindl, I would like to pass on my joy in the run-up to Christmas–especially in these difficult times, a little joy is important, especially for children,” stated Klaudija.

The Christkindl will be on tour in Vienna until December 26. Further information about the Christkindl and the Vienna Christmas Dream 2021 can be found at www.wienerweihnachtstraum.at.

City of Vienna