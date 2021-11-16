Nightjet: Connecting the City of Music with the City of Love

In cooperation with the French National Railway Company (SNCF) and Deutsche Bahn (DB), Austrian Railways (ÖBB) will travel three times a week with the Nightjet from Vienna to Paris beginning December 13, 2021. Tickets are already available for purchase.

Every Monday, Thursday and Saturday there is a direct route from Vienna Central Station via St. Pölten, Linz, Salzburg and Munich to Strasbourg and Paris Gare de l'Est.

Departure from Vienna will be at 7:40 p.m., and arrival in Paris is the next day at 9:42 a.m.

The connection from Paris to Vienna is offered every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday.

The direct train to Paris revives the history of the Orient Express, which ran on this route until 2007.

In the near future, travelers can return to the French metropolis overnight in a climate-friendly and safe manner.

This connection–together with the Nightjet connection Zurich-Amsterdam, which will also start in December–is the first new night train line that the European railroad companies ÖBB, DB, SNCF and SBB have agreed on at the end of 2020 to make a further contribution to the expansion of the European night train network.

These new connections are being added as Nightjet connections were finally resumed in May 2021 after being shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ÖBB plans 26 Nightjet lines by 2024

Austrian Railways is currently the largest night train operator in Europe with 19 lines. According to a press release from ÖBB Holding, the company aims to have 26 lines by 2024. In this way, Austrian Railways would like to offer a comfortable and, above all, environmentally friendly alternative to short- and medium-haul flights.

About ÖBB Nightjets

Travelers can choose between seats, couchettes and sleeping cars. In addition to Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Italy, the Nightjet can also reach destinations in Eastern European countries such as Poland and Croatia. Couchette cars have four or six couches each, and a small breakfast is included in the ticket price. There is also space in a ladies’, family or wheelchair compartment. Standard or deluxe compartments can be booked in the sleeping car. Compartments are available as single (single), double (twin) or triple (triple). In the double and triple compartments, it is also possible to book a single seat, in which case you share the compartment with other passengers. Deluxe compartments are equipped with a private bathroom, including a shower and toilet. The deluxe and standard offer includes towels and toiletries, a drink, a newspaper and wake-up service, as well as breakfast.

All information about the ÖBB Nightjet to Paris

According to the ÖBB portal, the cost starts at 29.90 euros per person and direction.

Tickets for seat, couchette and sleeper cars can be booked at ÖBB travel centers, online in the ÖBB ticket store, in the ÖBB app and from customer service at +43 5 17 17.

Departure and Arrival Times:

NJ 468 / NJ 469

Vienna departing 7:40 p.m. - Paris arriving 9:42 a.m.

Paris departing 7:58 p.m. - Vienna arriving 10:12 a.m.



Austrian Railways (ÖBB - Österreichischen Bundesbahnen)

Nightjet



