Miss Saigon Comes to Vienna - The Tragic Tale of a Doomed Asian-Western Romance

Miss Saigon - the most moving love story of our time and a global smash hit production, tells the tragic tale of a doomed romance involving an Asian woman abandoned by her American lover.

Miss Saigon, Cameron Mackintosh’s global hit production, will be in Vienna for the first time from November, 2021.

Vereinigte Bühnen Wien (VBW) Artistic Director Christian Struppeck brings the famous musical by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg in the spectacular new version as the opening production at the newly renovated Raimund Theater.

The previews will start on 23 November, the long-awaited gala premiere will take place on 3 December 2021.

It is based on Giacomo Puccini's 1904 opera Madame Butterfly, and similarly tells the tragic tale of a doomed romance involving an Asian woman abandoned by her American lover.

The setting of the plot is relocated to 1970s Saigon during the Vietnam War, and Madame Butterfly's story of marriage between an American lieutenant and a geisha is replaced by a romance between a United States Marine and a seventeen-year-old South Vietnamese bargirl.

The moving love story of Kim, the Vietnamese girl, and Chris, the American GI, and their fateful encounter in Vietnam is brought to life in a lavish staging with haunting music, extravagant choreography, a striking set and breath-taking technical effects.

Not for nothing is the dramatic moment when a helicopter lands on stage considered one of the most unforgettable moments in the history of musicals.

(in German with English Surtitles | duration: ~ 2:40 hours | age recommendation: 12 years)

