Viennese Theater Productions Premiere in Japan

The Viennese theater productions "Mozart!" and "Elisabeth" premiere in Japan despite the Covid-19 pandemic. The two musicals will be staged numerous times in various cities in Japan and show the interest of the Japanese population in Austrian theater productions.

Theater productions from the Vereinigte Bühnen Wien are taking over stages in Tokyo and in other Japanese cities. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Takuya Matsuyama / CC BY 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0)

At a time when many theaters around the world are still closed, two successful productions of Vereinigte Bühnen Wien (VBW) celebrated acclaimed premieres in Japan in April after the most precise preparations and under the strictest security precautions.

The first of these was a very special series of performances of "Elisabeth" in Osaka. …

