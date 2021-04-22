Sponsored Content
Viennese Theater Productions Premiere in Japan
Sponsored Content
The Viennese theater productions "Mozart!" and "Elisabeth" premiere in Japan despite the Covid-19 pandemic. The two musicals will be staged numerous times in various cities in Japan and show the interest of the Japanese population in Austrian theater productions.
Theater productions from the Vereinigte Bühnen Wien are taking over stages in Tokyo and in other Japanese cities. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Takuya Matsuyama / CC BY 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0)
At a time when many theaters around the world are still closed, two successful productions of Vereinigte Bühnen Wien (VBW) celebrated acclaimed premieres in Japan in April after the most precise preparations and under the strictest security precautions.
The first of these was a very special series of performances of "Elisabeth" in Osaka. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Cats at the Ronacher - A Musical Legend Returns (September 12, 2019)
Premiere of "Mozart - The Musical" (September 24, 2015)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content