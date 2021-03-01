Sponsored Content
Austria's Culture Sector Met With German Scientists to Discuss Opening Steps
Lifestyle & Travel › Culture ♦ Published: Yesterday; 11:30 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
Austria's State Secretary for the Arts and Culture Andrea Mayer and other representatives of the arts industry met with the authors of two German studies which concluded "that the risk of infection in the theater, cinema, opera or concert hall is a calculable one".
Austria's State Secretary for the Arts and Culture Andrea Mayer met with German researchers to discuss opening steps for the cultural sector. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Filmfestival Linz from Linz, Österreich / CC BY (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)
Austria's State Secretary for the Arts and Culture Andrea Mayer met virtually with the authors of two German studies Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Schade of the Fraunhofer Heinrich Hertz Institute and Prof. Dr.-Ing. Martin Kriegel of the Technical University of Berlin to discuss opening steps for the cultural sector.
"We have always said that the risk of infection in the theater, cinema, opera or concert hall is a calculable one. That this is now also confirmed by several studies is gratifying," Mayer said after the conference refering to the Covid-19 virus. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
WKO President Mahrer Demands Tourism Opening in March (February 26)
EU Ministers Discuss Reconstruction of Cultural Sector (December 2, 2020)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content