Secretary of State Mayer: Salzburg Festival Has Been Successful Despite the Challenges
This year's Salzburg Festival will serve as a role model for other cultural events in the future. The organizers have successfully coped with the challenging situation Covid-19 brought upon the world and implemented a festival that was highly praised by Austrian politicians.
According to the Ministry of Social Affairs, Health, Care and Consumer Protection, this year's Salzburg Festival was a great success not only in terms of cultural policy.
It has shown that even in times of the Covid-19 crisis, large cultural festivals are possible if they are accompanied by a professional prevention concept.
Federal Minister of Health Rudi Anschober:
"Salzburg is proof that even during …
