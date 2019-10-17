Salzburg Festival: Awarded Festival of the Year by Musical America

"Musical America" has named the Salzburg Festival "Festival of the Year". (Picture: Don Juan kommt aus dem Krieg) / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Christian Michelides [CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)]

Festival president Helga Rabl-Stadler and artistic director Markus Hinterhäuser will be present at the award ceremony in New York.

The annual Musical America Awards will be presented in a special ceremony at Carnegie Hall, NY, beginning of December in the presence of Festival President Helga Rabl-Stadler and the Artistic Director Markus Hinterhäuser.

„On behalf of the hundreds of staff members and artists of the Salzburg Festival, we thank the editors for selecting the Salzburg Festival and bestowing upon us the honor of „Festival of the Year“.

"We are particularly thrilled about this award given our strong bond with America."

"Since our founding in 1920 we have been connected to the US artistically and have benefited from the philanthropy of the American citizens. We congratulate the other recipients and look forward to celebrating with them in New York this December. And those who want to experience the Salzburg Festival flair should attend a performance of Wozzeck at the Metropolitan Opera in New York this December and January, a co-production of the Salzburg Festival and the MET. This production directed by William Kentridge premiered in Salzburg in 2017 to great acclaim from audiences and critics alike.”

The award's justification can be found under the following link.

About Musical America Worldwide

For over 100 years, Musical America Worldwide has been the voice of the performing arts industry. Musical America provides the digital and print touchpoints for performing arts professionals to reach out to each other to further their art and their businesses.