Opening of the Salzburg Festival in the Context of the Climate Crisis

The opening ceremony of the 99th Salzburg Festival (Salzburger Festspiele) took place in the Felsenreitschule (photo). / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Andreas Praefcke [CC BY 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0)]

At the Felsenreitschule in Salzburg, the Salzburg Festival 2019 was opened by Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen.

In his speech, President Van der Bellen called for decisive action on climate protection. "The climate crisis is here. We can grasp it". Climate research has been going on for 100 years, and "the climate gods have been speaking to us with increasing crescendo for about 50 years," Alexander Van der Bellen said, drawing a link to the festival theme of ancient myths.

"One might think, as in a Greek tragedy, we are heading for the abyss in an irreversible and non-linear process."

At the same time as this gloomy prospect, Van der Bellen also tried to convey hope and confidence by alluding to Austria's daily politics: "One hears of young people taking to the streets and one sees political parties that have not been noticeable in this respect up to now, that are now committed to climate protection."

He also explicitly addressed the representatives from the energy industry, technology, finance and politics present in the audience: "If we want to continue living like this, we won't be able to continue like this".

At the same time, Alexander Van der Bellen stressed the central role of the European Union in climate policy and warned against nationalist efforts: "If we did not have the Union, then we would have to invent it".

The keynote speaker was US director Peter Sellars, who directed Mozart's opening opera "Idomeneo".

He, too, used his speech to proclaim warning words for the protection of the environment, especially the pollution of the sea.

The other opening speakers were Festival President Helga Rabl-Stadler, Governor Wilfried Haslauer and Federal Chancellor Brigitte Bierlein.

With 240,000 tickets sold, almost 200 performances will be presented to the guests at the 99th Salzburg Festival.

About Salzburg Festival (Salzburg Festival)

The Salzburg Festival is regarded as the world's most important festival of classical music and the performing arts. Since 1920 they have taken place every summer in July and August in Salzburg. The hallmarks of the festival are the "Jedermann" on the Domplatz, exemplary Mozart and Strauss performances, as well as a varied and high-calibre drama, opera and concert programme. Every year around 200 events are attended by around 250,000 guests during the six festival weeks.