EU Ministers Discuss Reconstruction of Cultural Sector
Lifestyle & Travel › Culture ♦ Published: Yesterday; 22:30 ♦ (Vindobona)
The EU Ministers for Culture have come together virtually to discuss the reconstruction and the strengthening of the cultural sector. The current pandemic has shown how vulnerable this particular sector is and establishing proper measures in order to avoid similar downfalls in the future is the highest goal for the EU Ministers.
The EU Ministers for Culture, including Austria's Secretary of State Andrea Mayer, discussed the reconstruction and strengthening of the cultural sector. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Filmfestival Linz from Linz, Österreich / CC BY (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)
State Secretary for Arts and Culture Andrea Mayer and her European counterparts discussed the reconstruction and strengthening of the cultural and audiovisual sector at an informal video conference.
On the agenda of the video conference chaired by Monika Grütters, German State Minister for Culture and Media, was an overview of the current challenges in …
