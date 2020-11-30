Sponsored Content
Schallenberg Honors Outstanding Intercultural Projects
Lifestyle & Travel › Culture ♦ Published: Yesterday; 12:55 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
Austria's Foreign Ministry honored international intercultural projects in the categories of sustainability, current events, innovation, media, and integration. The prizes went to organizations from France, Kosovo, Indonesia, Poland and Austria, which all played a significant role in impacting communities in the respective countries.
Austria's Foreign Minister Schallenberg honors international projects with the Intercultural Achievement Award. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel
Since 2014, the Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs has presented the Intercultural Achievement Award (IAA) to projects of civil society organizations that promote intercultural and inter-religious dialogue.
The prize is awarded to outstanding contributions in the categories of sustainability, current events, innovation, media, and integration with a focus on art and culture, youth, human rights and education. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Presentation of the Intercultural Achievement Award 2019 - Dialogue is the "Art of Encounter" (November 7, 2019)
Intercultural Achievement Award Fosters Dialogue Between Cultures (September 14, 2018)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
Sponsored Content