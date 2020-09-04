International Relations Degree Program at Danube University Krems
The university program "International Relations" of Danube University Krems - Donau-Universität Krems meets the demand for experts in the field of international relations and offers a practice-oriented education for all those who wish to work in an international environment.
The rapid changes in the international system - characterized by globalization, competition and interdependence - today increase the demand for experts with an international orientation in business, administration, political consulting, media, national and international organizations.
At the same time, ever better training that takes account of international developments is required.
The university course "International Relations" takes this requirement into account and offers practice-oriented continuing professional education for all those who want to work in an international environment.
Focal points of the interdisciplinary program comprising politics, law and economics include
- International organizations;
- transatlantic relations;
- crisis areas, Conflict zones and new challenges;
- European and international economy;
- the Middle East;
- international terrorism;
- European security policy;
- special area studies;
- English for International Relations;
- the European Union;
- internal market law;
- intercultural work; etc.
Target Group
University and college graduates in any field of study, especially in the areas of politics, humanities, law, social and economic studies, as well as people working or who wish to work in media, special interest groups, international organizations, business, industry, public administration, political consulting, science or think tanks.
The offered study programs are open to graduates of all fields of study as well as to people with professional experience. They are modularly structured and can be completed in parallel to work very well.
Duration
The study program lasts 4 semesters and ends with the academic degree Master of Arts, MA.
Organizer
The Department for Legal Studies and International Relations of the Danube University Krems is one of the leading providers of university courses.
