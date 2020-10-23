Sponsored Content
Van der Bellen at Viennale 2020: "We Need the Film"
Sponsored Content
The 58th Viennale is currently taking place despite Covid-19 and all the regulations that are in place. Federal President Van der Bellen and director of the festival, Eva Sangiorgi, both emphasize the importance of film even though the pandemic has impacted the industry dramatically.
Federal President Van der Bellen talks at the opening of the 58th Viennale. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Peter Lechner / HBF
The 58th Viennale is opened.
Vienna has indeed succeeded in doing what this year turned out to be too high a hurdle for Cannes:
to set up a film festival in physical form - albeit with clear cutbacks compared to the editions of the pre-Covid-19 period. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Coronavirus Situation at the Vienna International Centre (VIC): Live-Ticker - New Positive COVID-19 Cases, Total of 92 Cases
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
Sponsored Content