Sponsored Content
Dutch Opera Director Lotte de Beer Becomes New Head of Volksoper
Lifestyle & Travel › Luxury Goods ♦ Published: Yesterday; 22:55 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
The Dutch opera director Lotte de Beer, artistic director of the Dutch ensemble Operafront, will direct the Volksoper Wien from September 1, 2022 onwards. She was able to secure the position, for which more than 30 international and national applications were submitted.
Lotte de Beer will be the new director of the Volksoper Wien from September 2022 onwards. / Picture: © BMKÖS/ HBF/ Daniel TRIPPOLT
The appointment of Lotte de Beer for five years is made by Secretary of State for the Arts and Culture Andrea Mayer in accordance with the provisions of the Federal Theater Organization Act.
There were 33 applications for the position of artistic director of the Volksoper Wien, 7 of which were from women. 16 interested parties come from Austria, 17 from abroad.
The selection committee consisted of the director …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Cancellation of Vienna Opera Ball 2021 (September 23)
150 Anniversary of the Vienna State Opera (May 3, 2019)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
Sponsored Content