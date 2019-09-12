Cats at the Ronacher - A Musical Legend Returns

The most successful musical of all times from 20 September 2019 at the Ronacher. / Picture: © Vereinigte Bühnen Wien GmbH

The Vereinigte Bühnen Wien present the famous musical in a new version of the original production at the Ronacher.

A worldwide phenomenon

Immediately after its world premiere in London, Cats made a triumphal advance around the globe that was so unprecedented that it revolutionized the entire musical world.

The legendary play was awarded all major theatre prizes, including seven "Tony Awards" - including "Best Musical" - as well as three "Olivier Awards", three "Drama Desk Awards", one "Evening Standard Award" and many more.

Over 73 million visitors

More than 73 million people in 30 countries and 16 languages worldwide have seen this musical. The German-language premiere took place directly after London and New York in Vienna and ran for seven years without interruption.

Only recently, new Cats productions in London and New York inspired the audiences.

The premiere of the long-awaited Hollywood adaptation is announced for December 2019.

Dance, Magic, Mysticism and Grammy-awarded Music

Breathtaking dance, legendary costumes, a magical stage design, Grammy-awarded and rousing music make CATS an unforgettable experience. Of course, the visitors can also expect the touching world hit "Memory", which has since been sung by more than 150 world-famous artists (including Barbra Streisand and Céline Dion).

Attention to our international readers: Unfortunately the musical is only performed in German language.

Ronacher

Seilerstätte 9

1010 Vienna

Austria

