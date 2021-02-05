Legendary "Sound of Music" Star Plummer Is Dead
The Canadian-American actor Christopher Plummer is dead. He played Baron von Trapp in the film musical "The Sound of Music" in Salzburg alongside Julie Andrews. He died at the age of 91 surrounded by his family.
Toronto-born actor Christopher Plummer died at the age of 91 on Friday morning at his home in Connecticut.
The Academy Award winning actor was known for his roles in countless films. Plummer was probably best known for playing Captain von Trapp in the Oscar-winning musical "The Sound of Music".
The Sound of Music is a 1965 American musical drama film, also starring Julie Andrews.
Based on the 1949 memoir "The Story of the Trapp Family Singers" by Maria von Trapp, the film is about a young Austrian postulant in Salzburg, in 1938 who is sent to the villa of a retired naval officer and widower to be governess to his seven children. After bringing love and music into the lives of the family, she marries the officer and, together with the children, finds a way to survive the loss of their homeland to the Nazis.
Arthur Christopher Orme Plummer was also the great grandson of Canada's third Prime Minister, John Abbott.
Plummer was born in Toronto in 1929 and grew up in Montreal.
"Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashion manners, self deprecating humor and the music of words," Lou Pitt, his longtime friend and manager of 46 years, said in a statement.
"He was a national treasure who deeply relished his Canadian roots. Through his art and humanity, he touched all of our hearts and his legendary life will endure for all generations to come. He will forever be with us."
He made his stage debut in a 1948 production of Cymbeline at the Canadian Repertory Theatre in Ottawa, followed soon thereafter by a CBC television production of Othello.
Plummer had a seven decade long career with many accolades to his name, including an Oscar in 2012 for Best Supporting Actor, two Primetime Emmy Awards and two Tony Awards.
Plummer was also the oldest actor to ever win the Academy Award for supporting actor, which he won in 2012 for his role in the film Beginners.
We're saddened to hear of Christopher Plummer’s passing. His legacy as our Captain will live on in THE SOUND OF MUSIC forever. Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this time.♥️ pic.twitter.com/hDV3q1opzJ— The Sound of Music (@SoundofMusic) February 5, 2021
He was also known for The Insider, 12 Monkeys, Remember and A Beautiful Mind, and he contributed voices for Up, An American Tale and the Madeline TV series.
Plummer was married three times. He is survived by his third wife, Elaine Taylor, and a daughter, Amanda Plummer.